US to begin evacuating Afghans who aided American military
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Wednesday that it is prepared to begin evacuation flights for Afghan interpreters and translators who aided the U.S. military effort in the nearly 20-year war.
The Operation Allies Refuge flights out of Afghanistan during the last week of July will be available first for special immigrant visa applicants already in the process of applying for U.S. residency, according to the White House.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to detail how many Afghans are expected to be among those evacuated in the first flights or where those evacuated will be taken, citing security concerns.
Watchdog: FBI greatly mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics case
WASHINGTON — The FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn’t treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department’s inspector general said Wednesday.
The FBI acknowledged conduct that was “inexcusable and a discredit” to America’s premier law enforcement agency.
The long-awaited watchdog report raises serious questions about how the department and the FBI handled the case and it highlights serious missteps at the FBI between the time the allegations were first reported and Nassar’s arrest.
The inspector general’s investigation was spurred by allegations that the FBI failed to promptly address complaints made in 2015 against Nassar. USA Gymnastics had conducted its own internal investigation and then the organization’s then-president, Stephen Penny, reported the allegations to the FBI’s field office in Indianapolis. But it took months before the bureau opened a formal investigation.
At least 40 girls and women said they were molested over a 14-month period while the FBI was aware of other sexual abuse allegations involving Nassar. Officials at USA Gymnastics also contacted FBI officials in Los Angeles in May 2016 after eight months of inactivity from agents in Indianapolis.
The inspector general’s office found that “despite the extraordinarily serious nature” of the allegations against Nassar, FBI officials in Indianapolis did not respond with the “utmost seriousness and urgency that they deserved and required.”
UNESCO: Italy’s ban on cruise ships in Venice is ‘good news’
ROME — The United Nations culture agency, which was considering declaring Venice an imperiled world heritage site, on Wednesday hailed Italy’s ban on big cruise ships in the heart of the lagoon city.
UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay tweeted that the Italian government’s Tuesday decision to deny access to the mammoth liners as of Aug. 1 is “very good news and an important step that significantly contributes to the safeguarding of this unique heritage site.”
Starting next month, ships over a certain size or weight or surpassing specific pollution levels can no longer ply the Giudecca Canal, a major sea artery in Venice, or cruise the waters near St. Mark’s Square, the historic heart of the environmentally fragile city.
Biden meets Dems at Capitol to firm up support for spending
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden stepped up his bid to push his multitrillion-dollar domestic plans through Congress Wednesday, lunching with Senate Democrats a day after party leaders announced a compromise for pouring federal resources into climate change, health care and family service programs.
“It is great to be home,” Biden told reporters as he left the building where he spent 36 years as a Delaware senator. “It is great to be with my colleagues, and I think we are going to get a lot done.”
The closed-door midday session, which lasted just under an hour, was Biden’s first working meeting with lawmakers at the Capitol since becoming president. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said the president urged them to consider whether their plan would help people in his blue-collar hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.
“His point was that we need to be thinking about folks who have given up on democracy,” Murphy said.
Biden received three standing ovations from his fellow Democrats, said Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania.
The meeting was the start of Biden’s efforts to firm up support for forthcoming legislation embodying his priorities among Democrats, whose skinny congressional majorities leave him with virtually no votes to lose.
