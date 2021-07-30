I experience this every summer about this time — talk of ‘back to school’ starts and I start panicking that summer’s coming to an end and I haven’t taken full advantage of it.
It’s really frustrating to me because I feel like summer has just begun, but when kids go back to school it seems to signal summer’s over for everyone, whether you have kids in school or not.
I still wish they didn’t go back to school until after Labor Day, for everyone’s sake. Michigan made that change back to school starting after Labor Day many years ago when they realized how the August start to school hurt their tourism business.
So as a result of my panicky feelings I do what I always do and vow to cram in more fun before it’s too late!
Lately, I’ve been spending my ‘free time’ doing some much-needed decluttering, but just this week I again said I need to go do something fun at least one day during the week, even if it’s just going to lunch at one of the new lake area restaurants I’ve been reading about. I have to be honest and admit that in past years when I’ve made this vow to myself, I haven’t always been very successful in carrying it out.
However, I’ll definitely be keeping that promise this week and next week. Because by the time you read this I will have attended the fair at least once and I will have made a trip up to Grand Haven, Michigan with my BFF (Best Friend Forever) to check it out.
I’ve gone to South Haven a lot over the years and I love it and BFF Deb and I go to St. Joe at least once a year and love it there, too. That’s also the beach I went to with my Arizona son and his family when they were here and it’s a favorite of theirs as well. But over the years I’ve heard a lot about Grand Haven but have never been, so we’re doing a mid-week overnight trip as it is a little further.
Then next week my brothers are coming for an impromptu sibling reunion sans my sister—she’s not traveling yet and has been having some health issues and this was kind of short notice. My brother from Wisconsin and his significant other and my brother from Maryland are coming with the purpose of doing some fun local things.
When I suggested to the Wisconsinites that they come for a couple of days our Maryland brother said he’d come too! An advantage now that he’s finally retired for good!
Usually when my siblings come it’s either just for a day or two, a special occasion or they’ve come to help me with things at my house so this time they’ll be staying a few days so we can be like tourists in the area.
So we’re going to attend the Arts & Crafts Festival at the Barns at Nappanee — I took Don and Karen there once but they were on their way out to their Florida home with the grandkids so we weren’t able to spend much time there so Karen has wanted to go back.
We’ve planned a South Bend day as my Maryland brother has never been to the Notre Dame campus, and we’ll eat at Fiddler’s Hearth and then take in a South Bend Cubs game. I’ve got a couple of other things in mind as well.
I’m looking forward to all of that and I’m sure I’ll have stories to share because as regular readers may know, whenever my BFF and I get together and whenever my siblings and I get together there’s always stories to tell!
Yet the test will be if I can keep that vow beyond the next two weeks. As I told a friend the other day when I have a deadline/meeting free day I tell myself I must stay home all day to get more done, but do I really get more done? I’m not sure.
While it is true when I leave the house I have a recuperation period after I get home to let my pain condition get back to a more tolerable level so it becomes several lost hours as far as getting anything done, but sometimes knowing you have all day leads to procrastination, too.
Despite the fact that school starts in some districts in about 10 days, there’s still plenty of good weather to be had and plenty of fun fall festivals coming up. Yet it still makes me crazy and a little panicked that we’re talking about the end of summer in July.
As soon as I turn this column in, I’m going to block those ‘fun days’ off on my calendar for the rest of the year — maybe that will help me be more committed (and less panicked) if it’s already scheduled!
Hopefully you are all making the time to enjoy the summer as well.
