Updated: March 3, 2021 @ 5:26 pm
Goshen, Indiana
SERVICES FRIDAY
GOSHEN [mdash] Nora Ann Mullet 70, of Goshen went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Arrangements are pending at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
