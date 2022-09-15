Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found near recaptured city
IZIUM, Ukraine — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukrainian authorities have found a mass burial site near a recently recaptured northeastern city previously occupied by Russian forces.
“A mass grave of people was found in Izium in the Kharkiv region. The necessary procedures have already begun there. More information — clear, verifiable information — should be available tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly televised address. Associated Press journalists saw the site in a forest outside Izium on Thursday.
A mass grave bore a marker saying it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers. It was surrounded by hundreds of individual graves with only crosses to mark them.
Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with the families of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia.
The meetings are to be the first in-person encounter between Biden and the families and come amid sustained but so far unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the two Americans’ release.
The administration said in July that it had made a “substantial proposal” to get them home, but Russia has not yet settled on a deal with the U.S.
Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist.
That’s according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections.
The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.
Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates
BILLINGS, Montana — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the state said it would defy the order.
District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys for the state on Thursday over the rule. He said it circumvented his April order that temporarily blocked a 2021 Montana law that made it harder to change birth certificates.
The director of the health department issued a statement Thursday afternoon that it was keeping its new rule in place and would not be processing applications for birth certificate changes.