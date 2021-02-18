S.D.’s AG charged in fatal crash
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota’s Republican attorney general has been charged with misdemeanor careless driving after he struck and killed a man with his car, authorities said Thursday.
Jason Ravnsborg is also facing misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device and driving out of his lane, Emily Sovell, deputy Hyde County state’s attorney, announced. Authorities said he was not talking on his phone at the time of the crash.
Each charge is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and up to a $500 fine, Sovell said.
Sovell said the evidence didn’t support more serious felony charges such as vehicular homicide or manslaughter. She noted that nothing showed Ravnsborg was intoxicated at the time of the crash. She also said that to prove manslaughter, the state would have had to show that Ravnsborg “consciously and unjustifiably” disregarded a substantial risk.
Ravnsborg has said he is confident he did not commit a crime, and that he was not drinking before the crash. He provided a blood sample and handed over his electronic devices to investigators. A toxicology report from a sample taken roughly 15 hours after the crash showed no alcohol in Ravnsborg’s system.
Boever’s family have questioned Ravnsborg’s account and expressed frustration as five months passed while they waited to find out whether he would face charges.
Robinhood CEO defends actions in GameStop saga
WASHINGTON — Key players in the GameStop saga faced questions Thursday from House lawmakers concerned that even as investing becomes more democratized the scales are still tilted in favor of the big Wall Street institutions.
GameStop shares soared 1,600% in January before retreating sharply. The drama entangled huge short-selling hedge funds, a social media message board and ordinary investors wanting in on the hottest new trade.
Some of the toughest questions and harshest criticism was directed at Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood, which operates an online trading platform that is popular with individual investors. Tenev defended Robinhood against allegations that trading restrictions it put in place at the height of the GameStop frenzy disadvantaged those smaller investors in favor of bigger institutional clients.
The head of the Financial Services Committee, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., brusquely grilled Tenev on those restrictions. She also asked Tenev about Robinhood’s close relationship with Citadel Securities, which she maintains poses a conflict of interest.
At issue is the common practice in the securities markets of payment for order flow, in which Wall Street trading firms such as Citadel Securities pay companies like Robinhood to send them their customers’ orders for execution. In addition, platforms like Robinhood give the trading firms data on stocks its users are buying and selling.
Cruz says he went on vacation ‘to be a good dad’
DALLAS — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took his family on vacation to Cancun, Mexico, this week as his home state was paralyzed by a deadly winter storm, drawing criticism from leaders in both parties and potentially damaging his political ambitions.
In a statement on Thursday, the Republican senator said he was returning to Texas. He accompanied his family to Mexico a day earlier, he said, only after his daughters asked to go on a trip with friends, given that school was canceled for the week.
“Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz wrote.
“My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas,” he continued. “We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm.”
Cruz addressed his travels only hours after The Associated Press and other media outlets reported that he had traveled to Cancun on Wednesday, with hundreds of thousands of Texans still grappling with the fallout of a winter storm that crippled the state’s power grid and killed more than three dozen people, some while trying to keep warm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.