Ohio police chief forced out in wake of Andre Hill killing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The police chief of Ohio’s capital and largest city was forced out Thursday after the mayor who hired him said he’d lost confidence in the chief’s ability to make needed changes to the department, weeks after the police killing of Andre Hill.
The removal of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther comes amid a larger community debate over the shootings of several Black children and men by police and heavy-handed police tactics during last year’s protests over police brutality and racial injustice.
“It became clear to me that Chief Quinlan could not successfully implement the reform and change I expect and that the community demands,” Ginther said in a statement. “Columbus residents have lost faith in him and in Division’s ability to change on its own.”
Quinlan, who is white, is a 30-year department veteran who was selected for the top job by Ginther in December 2019. He was chosen over Perry Tarrant, a former assistant police chief in Seattle, who is Black. At the time, Ginther said Quinlan must address racism within the department’s ranks, including further diversifying the department.
Journalists booted from town hall event
ATLANTA — Two journalists were kicked out of a public town hall event and threatened with arrest for trying to ask a question of Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has come under heavy criticism for supporting social media posts that advocated violence against Democratic officials.
The journalists from WRCB-TV were invited to attend the Wednesday event in Dalton, Georgia, and were given credentials for it, Callie Starnes, WRCB-TV’s news director, told The Associated Press.
“Once we arrived we were told we were not allowed to speak to guests or the congresswoman,” the reporter, Meredith Aldis, said on the station’s broadcast Wednesday night.
In a video posted online by the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based news station, the reporter can be heard starting to ask Greene a question when the congresswoman stops her and says, “I’m talking to my constituents.”
A staffer from Greene’s office then approaches the reporter and tells her to leave, before he calls over a sheriff’s deputy.
The deputy accuses the reporter of “criminally trespassing” and says: “If you don’t leave you’re going to go to jail.”
Starnes said Aldis was asking Greene about her social media posts and calls for her to be expelled from Congress because of them.
Navalny defiant as court rejects bid for freedom
MOSCOW — A Russian court on Thursday rejected an appeal by opposition leader Alexei Navalny for his release from jail, while authorities detained several of his allies and warned social media companies about promoting more protests after tens of thousands rallied across the country last weekend demanding his freedom.
Appearing in court by video link from jail, Navalny denounced the criminal proceedings against him as part of a government campaign to intimidate the opposition.
The 44-year-old Navalny, the best-known critic of President Vladimir Putin’s government, was arrested Jan. 17 upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusations.
Navalny was arrested and jailed for 30 days after Russia’s prison service alleged he had violated the probation terms of his suspended sentence from a 2014 money-laundering conviction that he has rejected as politically motivated. He also faces accusations in two separate criminal probes.
Before the Moscow Region Court rejected his appeal, defense lawyers argued that while recovering in Germany from the poisoning, Navalny could not register with authorities as required by the terms of his probation. His lawyers also said Navalny’s due process rights were repeatedly violated during his arrest.
