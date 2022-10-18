Nation/World Briefs: Oct. 19, 2022

More crash deaths linked to automated vehicles
DETROIT — Eleven additional people were killed in crashes involving vehicles using automated driving systems during a four-month period earlier this year, according to newly released government data, part of an alarming pattern of incidents linked to the technology.
Ten of the deaths involved vehicles made by Tesla, though it is unclear from the data whether the technology itself was at fault or whether driver error might have been responsible. The 11th death involved a Ford pickup truck.
The deaths included four crashes involving motorcycles that occurred during the spring and summer: Two in Florida and one each in California and Utah.
Amazon workers reject union bid in New York
NEW YORK — Amazon workers in upstate New York overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Tuesday, handing a second defeat to the labor group that’s been attempting to drag the company to the negotiating table since its historic win earlier this year.
Warehouse workers near Albany cast 406 votes out of the 612 ballots counted — or about 66% — against the Amazon Labor Union, giving the company enough support to push back the fledgling group composed of former and current Amazon workers. According to the National Labor Relations Board, 206 workers — or 33.6% — voted in favor of the group.
The 31 additional ballots that were challenged by either Amazon or the union were not enough to sway the outcome.
French strike pits workers vs. government
PARIS — Tens of thousands of French workers have taken to the streets across the country, striking for pay hikes that keep up with rising inflation.
The strikes come after weeks of walkouts that hobbled oil refineries and sparked gasoline shortages. Rail and other transportation workers, trucking and bus companies, some high school teachers and public hospital employees have heeded a call by an oil workers’ union to push for salary increases and protest government intervention in the refinery strikes.
Trains have been disrupted, including the high-speed Eurostar. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called on people on strike in the French oil refineries to “go back to work.”
Stocks climb as investors focus on earnings
Stocks rose on Wall Street, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns.
The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose. The gains tempered from an earlier jump that sent almost all of the stocks in the S&P 500 higher.
It was the latest knee-jerk motion in a market that has been moving erratically in recent weeks. Many U.S. companies are reporting solid profits for the most recent quarter. Goldman Sachs led banks higher after reporting results that beat forecasts.
Hurricane Ian farm loss could reach $1.56B
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new report finds preliminary agriculture losses in Florida from Hurricane Ian’s high winds and drenching rains could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations hit the hardest.
The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences report Tuesday said there could be many impacts that are yet to emerge from flooded acreage and depend in part on whether some damaged crops can be replanted to salvage some of the winter vegetable growing season.
The estimated losses this year are for a high scenario of $1.56 billion and a low potential loss of about $787 million.
BBC marks 100 years of broadcasting history
LONDON — The British Broadcasting Corp. has marked 100 years of broadcasting, a century after a group of wireless manufacturers founded the company and began filling the airwaves with its first daily radio service.
The BBC was founded on Oct. 18, 1922, in London and is the world’s oldest national broadcaster. It’s marking its centenary with a series of special programs, including a guest appearance from King Charles III on “The Repair Shop,” a program featuring expert craftspeople restoring antiques.
Actress Jodie Whittaker will make her last appearance as the Time Lord on a special episode of “Doctor Who” on Sunday. The BBC has had many milestones in its history. The broadcaster launched the world’s first regularly scheduled TV service in 1936.