Holiday shopping dampened by inflation
NEW YORK — While Black Friday will mark a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, uncertainty still remains.
The U.S. job market remains strong, consumer spending is resilient and inflation has been slowing. But elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers.
As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale and are being more selective with what they will buy — in many cases, trading down to cheaper stuff and less expensive stores. Shoppers are also dipping more into their savings, turning increasingly to “buy now, pay later” services, as well as running up their credit cards.
Such financial hardships could help drive shoppers to look for bargains.
Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A witness says that the Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six coworkers in Virginia seemed to target people and shot some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead.
Jessica Wilczewski said that workers were gathered in a Walmart break room to begin their overnight shift late Tuesday when team leader Andre Bing entered and began shooting with a handgun. While another witness has described Bing as shooting wildly, Wilczewski said that she observed him target certain people.
She said he looked at people’s faces and picked out who he was going to shoot.
Ukraine’s capital flips to survival modeKYIV, Ukraine — Residents of Ukraine’s bombed but undaunted capital are taking empty bottles in search of water and crowding into cafés for power and warmth after the latest onslaught of Russian missile strikes.
In scenes hard to believe in a city so hip and sophisticated, some Kyiv residents resorted to collecting rainwater from drainpipes, as repair teams labored Thursday to reconnect supplies.
Many switched defiantly into survival mode after the latest barrage of missile strikes the previous day plunged the city of 3 million and much of the country into the cold and dark of winter.
Soccer player arrested amid World Cup scrutinyDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran has arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team over his criticism of the government.
The arrest was reported by state-linked media on Thursday. It comes as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over the team’s participation in the World Cup, where it will face Wales on Friday.
The player was reportedly arrested for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government.” He had expressed sympathy for the family of a woman whose death in the custody of Iran’s morality police ignited the latest protests.
He also called for an end to a violent crackdown on protests in Iran’s western Kurdish region, where he is from.
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits{/strong}DOHA, Qatar — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments.
The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital. So fans don’t have to go too far to get to matches. The country billed its World Cup as environmentally sustainable in part because of how compact it is. But the reality is quite different.
Tens of thousands of foreign fans are turning to shuttle flights between Doha and neighboring Dubai because of high hotel prices, a scarcity of accommodation and alcohol limits.