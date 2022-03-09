Dems drop COVID-19 funds, clear way for OK of Ukraine aid
WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders abruptly abandoned plans for a fresh infusion of $15.6 billion for battling the COVID pandemic on Wednesday, clearing the way for House debate and passage of a vast government spending bill that is anchored by aid for Ukraine and European allies.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced that the COVID-19 spending would be removed from the package after rank-and-file lawmakers objected that it would be paid for, in part, by cutting previously approved pandemic assistance to their states.
“We must proceed” with the government-wide $1.5 trillion legislation because of the urgency of helping Ukraine and the bill’s spending for other programs, Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues.
Ex-top prosecutor elected South Korea's new president
SEOUL, South Korea — Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative former top prosecutor, was elected South Korea’s new president on Thursday, defeating his chief liberal rival in one of the country’s most closely fought presidential elections.
With more than 98% of the ballots counted, Yoon had 48.6% of the votes against his rival Lee Jae-myung’s 47.8 %.
A huge crowd of supporters gathered near Yoon’s Seoul home, shouting his name early Thursday.
“I didn’t know you’ve come here without sleeping. I thank you for having supported me so far. Thank you, my neighbors!” Yoon said. He was expected to make a formal victory speech soon.
Yoon is to take office in May and serve a single five-year term as leader of the world’s 10th largest economy.
Lawyers: FBI lured men for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attorneys for four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told jurors Wednesday that they were swayed by informants and federal agents who targeted them for their anti-government views.
They portrayed the men as big talkers, wannabes who never meant what they said and, in one case, a pot-smoking “misfit” influenced by an FBI informant he met at a protest.
Attorney Joshua Blanchard said the FBI lined up an informant with a long criminal history to reach out to Barry Croft Jr. and lure him to militia meetings and gun training in Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan. Another informant, Blanchard said, drove Croft all the way to Wisconsin from Delaware.
“There was no plan, there was no agreement and no kidnapping,” Blanchard said during his opening statement in a federal courtroom in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Prosecutors say Croft, Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris came up with the plan to snatch Whitmer because they were angry about pandemic restrictions imposed by the Democrat.
Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency that urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should jump in and create its own digital currency.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the effort would “promote a fairer, more inclusive, and more efficient financial system" while countering illicit finance and preventing risks to financial stability and national security.
The Biden administration views the explosive popularity of cryptocurrency as an opportunity to examine the risks and benefits of digital assets, said a senior administration official who previewed the order Tuesday on the condition of anonymity, terms set by the White House.
Under the executive order, Biden also directed the Treasury Department and other federal agencies to study the impact of cryptocurrency on financial stability and national security.
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
WASHINGTON — The Venezuelan government has freed two jailed Americans, including an oil executive imprisoned alongside colleagues for more than four years, as it seeks to improve relations with the Biden administration amid Russia’s war with Ukraine, the White House announced Tuesday night.
Gustavo Cardenas was released following a secret weekend visit to Venezuela by senior Biden administration officials, the first White House trip to the county in more than two decades. Also freed was Jorge Alberto Fernandez, who was arrested last year on what the White House described as “spurious charges.”
“These men are fathers who lost precious time with their children and everyone they love, and their families have suffered every day of their absence,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
The men have arrived home in the U.S., Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday morning.
The release came hours after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro signaled an interest in improving relations at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked concerns in the United States over rising gas prices.
