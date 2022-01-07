Judge dismisses sole criminal charge against Andrew Cuomo
ALBANY, N.Y. — The only criminal charge filed over the sexual harassment allegations that drove former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from office was dismissed Friday at prosecutors' request, clearing what had been seen as the most serious legal threat to the Democrat.
The move had been expected after Albany County prosecutors said they couldn't prove the case and wanted to drop it, and Cuomo's lawyers asked the court to agree.
Cuomo, who denied the allegation that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020, didn’t speak during Friday's short virtual hearing. Wearing a black mask, he was briefly visible on the videoconference as his lawyer Rita Glavin moved her camera to show him in the room.
“As the governor has said, this simply did not happen,” she said in a video statement after the hearing.
"Today, reason and the rule of law prevailed. Not politics, rhetoric or mob mentality,” Glavin added.
Assistant district attorney Jennifer McCanney told the court that prosecutors had “reviewed all of the available evidence and concluded we cannot successfully secure a conviction in this case."
Parents in Michigan school shooting lose bid to reduce bail
DETROIT — A teenager charged with killing four students at their Michigan high school waived a key hearing Friday, moving his case straight to a trial court, while a judge rejected a request by his parents to reduce their $500,000 bail and get them out of jail.
Prosecutors vigorously opposed a lower bond for James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths at Oxford High School. They countered with more examples of the parents' alleged failure to get help for Ethan Crumbley before the Nov. 30 shooting.
“He was fascinated with firearms. He was violent. He displayed terrifying tendencies and behaviors," assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said. “He literally sketched out what he planned to do in his journal and his drawings.”
Earlier in 2021, Ethan told his mother in text messages that he thought “there was a demon or a ghost or someone else inside the home,” Keast said. “These weren't one-time messages. He would repeatedly text what he was perceiving to his mother, who sometimes would not respond for hours.”
The elder Crumbleys are accused of making a gun accessible to their son and refusing to take him home on the day of the shooting when school counselors confronted them with distressing drawings of violence.
Judge Julie Nicholson declined to reduce the parents' bond to $100,000, noting they didn't turn themselves in after charges against them were announced on Dec. 3.
US, NATO rule out halt to expansion, reject Russian demands
WASHINGTON — The United States and NATO on Friday roundly rejected Russian demands that the alliance not admit new members amid growing concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine, which aspires to join the alliance.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia would have no say over who should be allowed to join the bloc. And, they warned Russia of a “forceful” response to any further military intervention in Ukraine.
Their comments amounted to a complete dismissal of a key part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands for easing tensions with Ukraine. Putin wants NATO to halt membership plans for all countries, including Ukraine. The former Soviet republic is unlikely to join the alliance in the foreseeable future, but NATO nations won't rule it out.
Blinken and Stoltenberg spoke separately following an extraordinary virtual meeting of NATO foreign ministers. The meeting of the North Atlantic Council was the first in a series of high-level talks over the next week aimed at easing the tensions.
“We’re prepared to respond forcefully to further Russian aggression, but a diplomatic solution is still possible and preferable if Russia chooses," Blinken told reporters in Washington. He categorically dismissed Russia's claim that NATO had pledged not to expand eastward following the admission of several former Soviet satellites after the end of the Cold War.
“NATO never promised not to admit new members; it could not and would not,” Blinken said, accusing Putin of raising a strawman argument to distract from Russian military moves along the Ukrainian border.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.