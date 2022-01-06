Adan Meza, 29, a teacher at Benito Juarez High School, protests with other members of the Chicago Teachers Union and supporters as the union stages a car caravan protest outside City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Chicago school leaders canceled classes in the nation’s third-largest school district for the second straight day after failing to reach an agreement with the teachers union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety protocols.