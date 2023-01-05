Cuban migrants overwhelm officials
MARATHON, Fla. — More than 500 Cuban immigrants have come ashore in the Florida Keys since the weekend, the latest in a large and increasing number who are fleeing the communist island. The influx is stretching thin U.S. border agencies both on land and at sea. It is a dangerous trip, with unknown thousands having perished over the years. But an increasing number of Cubans are taking the risk. Since Oct. 1, about 4,200 have been stopped at sea. The Coast Guard tries to interdict Cuban migrants at sea and return them to the island, but many make it to shore.
Russian military flaws seen in troop deaths
KYIV, Ukraine — The Russian military’s top brass is under increasing scrutiny as more details emerge of how at least 89 Russian soldiers, and possibly many more, were killed in a Ukrainian artillery attack on a single building. The scene last weekend in the Russian-held eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka, where the soldiers were temporarily stationed, appears to have been a recipe for disaster. Hundreds of Russian troops were reportedly clustered in a building close to the front line of the war, well within range of the enemy’s Western-supplied precision artillery, possibly sitting close to an ammunition store, and perhaps unwittingly helping Kyiv’s forces to zero in on them.
College scammer gets 3.5 years in prison
BOSTON — The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. Rick Singer’s punishment is the longest sentence handed down in the sprawling scandal that exploded into newspapers headlines in 2019. Singer pleaded guilty nearly four years ago to paying off entrance exam administrators and coaches to get often undeserving students into elite schools with inflated test scores and bogus athletic credentials. He also helped authorities build the case against dozens of others by secretly recording phone calls and meetings with wealthy parents who paid huge sums to get their kids into the school of their choice.
California braces for weather
SAN FRANCISCO — Powerful winds are roaring into California, toppling trees ahead of a major winter storm as crews rush to clear storm drains in preparation for flooding, and people scramble to find sandbags. Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms. In the San Francisco Bay Area, 8,500 sandbags distributed by officials weren’t enough to reach demand as forecasters warned of imminent flooding. Rain has already led to the cancellation of more than 60 flights at the San Francisco International Airport.
Va. AG investigating elite high schoolANNANDALE, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching an investigation into one of the state’s most prestigious high schools. The announcement Wednesday follows complaints that students at the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in northern Virginia weren’t properly recognized for their achievements on a standardized test. Miyares said Wednesday his office also will investigate the public school’s recently overhauled admissions policies. Some Asian American families said the new policies targeted them because of their success at gaining admission to the elite school. Located in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Fairfax County, the school regularly ranks among the best in the country.