FILE - Kenosha Police Department Detective Martin Howard, right, picks up the weapon Kyle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020, during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Nov. 8, 2021. A Wisconsin judge on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, approved an agreement by lawyers to destroy the assault-style rifle that Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during a 2020 street protest.