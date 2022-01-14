FILE - Attorney General Dana Nessel announces charges for several security guards from Northland Mall in the 2014 death of McKenzie Cochran during a news conference in Detroit on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Nessel is asking federal prosecutors, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, to open a criminal investigation into 16 Republicans who submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020.