Families prepare to lay to rest victims lost in Bronx fire
NEW YORK — Calls to prayer rang out from a Bronx mosque Wednesday as a bereaved community prepares to bury its dead — 17 souls — in the coming days and families seek closure from New York City's most devastating fire in decades.
Among those who await funeral rites are a 2-year-old boy, a mother who perished with three of her children, and a family of five, as well as a husband and wife whose four children were now orphans.
“This community, these people have gone through so much,” said Sheikh Musa Drammeh, a spokesperson for a community with a deep Muslim faith. At least a dozen victims worshipped at the Masjid-Ur-Rahmah mosque, just blocks from Sunday’s devastation.
“Now they are mourning, but they are very understanding that if it happened, it had to happen," he said. “And they have no right to question why it happened.”
Community leaders were expected to huddle Wednesday afternoon to plan out funeral arrangements and decide if any of the dead will be repatriated. The vast majority of those who died in the fire at a Bronx apartment complex had ties to Gambia, Africa's tiniest country.
'Legendary leader' Harry Reid lies in state at US Capitol
WASHINGTON — Former Sen. Harry Reid was remembered Wednesday as a “legendary leader,” as colleagues and friends gathered at the U.S. Capitol to pay tribute to a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to the most powerful position in the Senate.
Reid lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda while Vice President Kamala Harris, senators and others joined for a ceremony almost as succinct as his own dry-humored style of hanging up the phone rather than engaging in lengthy goodbyes. Reid, who had pancreatic cancer, died last month at age 82.
“Harry Reid made the world a better place,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
No Ukraine breakthrough, but NATO and Russia eye more talks
BRUSSELS — The United States and NATO rejected key Russian security demands for easing tensions over Ukraine but left open Wednesday the possibility of future talks with Moscow on arms control, missile deployments and ways to prevent military incidents between Russia and the West.
The decisions came at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council, the first of its kind in over two years. That Russia's delegation did not walk out of the talks and remained open to the prospect of future discussions after having its main positions rebuffed were seen as positive notes in a week of high-level meetings aimed at staving off a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin wants NATO to withdraw its troops and military equipment from countries that border Russia, which include Ukraine but also NATO allies like Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Putin also asked for the 30-nation military alliance to agree not to admit any more members.
After Kazakhstan unrest, relatives await detainees' release
ALMATY, Kazakhstan — With about 12,000 people arrested after anti-government protests in Kazakhstan last week, friends and relatives of those held by police waited outside a jail Wednesday, hoping to learn their fate. Some even went to morgues to see if a loved one was among the scores killed in the unprecedented violence in the Central Asian nation.
Authorities have refused to allow relatives or lawyers to see those in custody, giving little information about them, according to human rights activists.
The demonstrations began Jan. 2 in the western part of Kazakhstan over a sharp rise in fuel prices and spread throughout the country, apparently reflecting wider discontent with the government, which declared a state of emergency for the whole country and asked a Russia-led military alliance to send in troops to help restore order.
Another 1,678 people were arrested in the past 24 hours in Almaty, the largest city that was hit hardest by the turmoil, and more than 300 criminal investigations have been opened. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the unrest on foreign-backed “terrorists,” but did not provide any evidence, and had given shoot-to-kill orders to security forces to quell the unrest.
