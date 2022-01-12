Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.