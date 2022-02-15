Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times
NEW YORK — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday when a jury rejected her claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation by erroneously linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.
A judge had already declared that if the jury sided with Palin, he would set aside its verdict on the grounds that she hadn’t proven the paper acted maliciously, something required in libel suits involving public figures.
Asked about the verdict as she left the Manhattan courthouse, Palin said, “Of course we’re disappointed,” adding she hoped there would be an appeal. She also praised her two lawyers.
“There were three of us versus the monstrous team of The New York Times and we did well,” she said. “Doing all they can to make sure the little guy has a voice, the underdog can have their say.”
Messages were left with the Times seeking comment.
Palin, a onetime Republican vice presidential nominee, sued the newspaper in 2017 claiming it had damaged her career as a political commentator and consultant with an editorial about gun control published after a man opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington.
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for Floyd
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s killing testified Tuesday that he was relying on his fellow officers to care for Floyd’s medical needs while he controlled onlookers as police tried to arrest the Black man.
Tou Thao is one of three former officers charged in federal court with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old man was handcuffed, facedown on the street.
Thao held back bystanders, while J. Alexander Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Thomas Lane held his legs. Kueng and Lane also plan to testify.
Thao said that when he and Chauvin arrived, the other officers were struggling with Floyd. He said he took a position on the roadway to serve as “a human traffic cone” to keep traffic away from the other officers.
With COVID rules eased, Barcelona embraces festival’s return
BARCELONA, Spain — Crowds gathered in Barcelona’s historic downtown to watch in awe and snap cellphone photos as teams of people in colorful garb formed human towers rising into the air like the spires on the nearby medieval cathedral.
A giant figure in bright blue dress and a floral crown paraded through the streets in representation of St. Eulàlia, the city’s patron, a 13-year-old girl who was crucified by Romans in the early fourth century for refusing to renounce Christianity.
After two years of canceled or muted celebrations due to the pandemic, this Mediterranean city went all-out this past weekend to mark the Feb. 12 feast, or “festa” in the Catalan language, of its longest-celebrated patron.
With the most recent nationwide outdoor mask mandate lifted by the government just days earlier, Barcelonans were especially eager to revel in the three-day “festes de Santa Eulàlia,” with celebrations that make social distancing impossible and require painstaking choreography and training.
Celebrated with a specific protocol since the 1600s, the festival has been gaining renewed popularity since the early 1980s. It includes solemn Masses, intricate dances and parades of “gegants,” larger-than-life historical and fantasy figures usually made of papier maché and borne by revelers.
US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — The United States has asked Honduras to arrest former President Juan Orlando Hernández for his eventual extradition to the U.S., officials confirmed Monday.
National Police and soldiers surrounded the neighborhood around Hernández’s home Monday night.
Honduras’ foreign affairs ministry initially said via Twitter that it had notified the country’s Supreme Court of Justice that the U.S. Embassy had formally requested the arrest of a Honduran politician for the purposes of extradition.
The ministry did not identify the politician. But Honduras’ current vice president, Salvador Nasralla, confirmed to The Associated Press that the request names Hernández.
Later, the president of the Supreme Court of Justice called an urgent session of the full court for Tuesday morning to choose a judge to consider the extradition request from the United States.
Nicole Navas, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Justice, declined to comment. The U.S. State Department referred requests for comment to the Justice Department.
