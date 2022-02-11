9 officers hurt in ‘ambush,’ shootout at Phoenix home
PHOENIX — A man ambushed a police officer who responded to a call at a Phoenix home early Friday, shooting him several times, then rained more gunfire on other officers who tried to rescue a baby that was placed outside the door.
In all, five officers were shot, including four who were wounded while trying to take the baby to safety. Four more officers were injured by shrapnel or ricocheting bullets, Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said.
“I hate to speculate, but it sounds like I’d be pretty safe to say nine is going to be the highest number we’ve ever had injured in one day, in one incident,” Williams said.
All were expected to survive, and the baby was unharmed, police said.
The most seriously injured officer was the first to arrive at the home, around 2:15 a.m., following a report of a woman shot. He was invited inside, Williams said.
Canadian authorities turn up the pressure on protesters
WINDSOR, Ontario — Canadian authorities Friday turned up the legal and public pressure on protesters to lift their blockades in Ottawa and at the U.S. border, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warning: “This unlawful activity has to end and it will end.”
Federal, provincial and local officials moved simultaneously on different fronts to try to break the so-called Freedom Convoy standoff, which began with truckers and others angry over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and has morphed into a broader outpouring of wrath from the right toward Trudeau and his Liberal government, cheered on by conservatives in the U.S.
“We heard you. It’s time to go home now,” the prime minister said, warning that “everything is on the table” for ending the blockades.
Since Monday, drivers mostly in pickup trucks have bottled up the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of goods and upsetting the auto industry on both sides of the border. Hundreds more truckers have paralyzed downtown Ottawa over the past two weeks.
Taliban free detained UNHCR staff, 2 foreign journalists
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban released two foreign journalists working with the U.N. refugee agency and several of the aid organization’s Afghan staff on Friday, UNHCR said, hours after news broke about their detentions in the capital, Kabul.
The announcement followed a tweet by the Taliban-appointed deputy minister of culture and information, Zabihullah Mujahid, who said they were detained because they didn’t have documents that properly identified them as UNHCR. Mujahid said they were freed after their identities were confirmed.
“We are relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with UNHCR, and the Afghan nationals working with them,” the Geneva-based organization said in a brief two-sentence statement. “We are grateful to all who expressed concern and offered help. We remain committed to the people of Afghanistan.”
Delay ahead for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators on Friday put the brakes on their push to speed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children under 5, creating major uncertainty about how soon the shots could become available.
The Food and Drug Administration had urged Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to apply for authorization of extra-low doses of its vaccine for the youngest children before studies were even finished — citing the toll the omicron variant has taken on children.
Next week, FDA advisers were supposed to publicly debate if youngsters should starting getting two shots before it’s clear if they’d actually need a third.
But Friday, the FDA reversed course and said it had become clear it needed to wait for data on how well that third shot works for this age group. Pfizer said in a statement that it expected the data by early April.
FDA’s vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said he hoped parents would understand that the decision to delay was part of the agency’s careful review and high scientific standards.
“We take our responsibility for reviewing these vaccines very seriously because we’re parents as well,” Marks told reporters during a teleconference.
Pfizer’s early data showed two of the extra-low doses were safe for kids under 5 and strong enough to give good protection to babies as young as 6 months. But once tots reached the preschool age — the 2- to 4-year-olds — two shots didn’t rev up enough immunity.
