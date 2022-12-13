President Biden signs gay
marriage legislationWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law Tuesday before a celebratory crowd of thousands on the White House South Lawn.
Biden says the law strikes “a blow against hate in all its forms,” Biden said that’s why the law ”matters to every single American.” Lawmakers from both parties were there, as well as first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. Singers Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper performed.
The ceremony reflected the growing acceptance of same-sex unions, once among the country’s most contentious issues.
Fusion breakthrough is milestone for clean energy
WASHINGTON — Scientists announced that they have for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it.
The achievement marks a major breakthrough in the decades-long quest to harness the process that powers the sun. The Energy Department said Tuesday that researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California achieved the result, which is called net energy gain.
Net energy gain has been an elusive goal because fusion happens at such high temperatures and pressures that it is incredibly difficult to control.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and other officials say the breakthrough will pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power.
US poised to approve Ukraine missile battery
WASHINGTON — U.S. officials say the Biden administration is poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles.
The officials said the approval is likely to come later this week and could be announced as early as Thursday. Three officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision is not final and has not been made public. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed Western leaders as recently as Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia.
The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine.
FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud investors
NEW YORK — The U.S. government charged Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with a host of financial crimes on Tuesday.
Federal prosecutors allege he intentionally deceived customers and investors to enrich himself and others, while playing a central role in FTX’s multibillion-dollar collapse. The indictment says that beginning in 2019 Bankman-Fried devised “a scheme and artifice to defraud” FTX’s customers and investors, diverting their money to pay expenses and debts at his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research, and to make lavish real estate purchases and large political donations.
Separately, the SEC filed civil charges against Bankman-Fried, alleging he defrauded investors and used proceeds to buy real estate for himself and his family.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard threat
DALLAS — A massive storm blowing across the country has spawned tornadoes, wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Much of the central United States braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions, from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest. Some tornado damage was reported in Oklahoma, and forecasters warned that Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi could also see flash flooding and tornadoes from the same weather system.
Authorities in South Dakota and Nebraska shut down interstates due to freezing rain, drifting snow and high winds.