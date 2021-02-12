Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.