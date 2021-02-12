Attacks on Asians stoke fear amid Lunar New Year
OAKLAND, Calif. — Police are stepping up their patrols and volunteers are increasing their street presence after several violent attacks on older Asians stoked fear in San Francisco Bay Area Chinatowns and subdued the celebratory mood leading up to Lunar New Year.
City officials also have visited Chinatowns in San Francisco and Oakland this week to address residents' safety concerns and condemn the violence. They vowed to combat a problem that has been simmering since the start of the coronavirus pandemic but sparked new outrage after two unprovoked attacks were caught on video within a span of days and spread widely online.
In one, a young man shoved Vicha Ratanapakdee to the ground on Jan. 28 as he was taking his morning walk in San Francisco's Anza Vista neighborhood. The 84-year-old Thai man's head struck the pavement, and he died two days later in a hospital. Prosecutors charged a 19-year-old with murder and elder abuse.
On Jan. 31, a security camera caught a man in a hooded sweatshirt barreling into a 91-year-old Asian man in Oakland's Chinatown, causing him to fall face-first into the pavement, narrowly missing a bike rack. Police arrested the suspect and said he had assaulted a couple on the same block later that day and another on Feb. 1.
In just the last two weeks, authorities recorded 18 crimes against Asian Americans around Oakland’s Chinatown, said Nancy O'Malley, district attorney for Alameda County.
Policeman gets suspended jail term over death
BRUSSELS — A Belgian court handed a one-year suspended prison sentence to a police officer on Friday over the shooting death of a two-year-old toddler who was in a van during a high-speed chase of suspected migrant smugglers.
The court in the southern Belgian city of Mons ruled that the police officer’s version of an accidental shooting was credible but also found that he had a share of responsibility for the child's death.
According to local media, the van’s driver was sentenced to four years in prison while another alleged smuggler was acquitted. The smugglers were trying to reach Britain during the pursuit.
In May 2018, police wanted to check on a suspicious van making its way through Belgium and gave chase when the driver tried to evade them. Police shot at the van during the chase, striking two-year-old Kurd Mawda Shawri in the head. She later died of her injuries.
Belgian authorities said pursing officers shot at the car to try and stop it and had no intention of targeting the people inside. The police officer who took the shot said he tried to puncture the vehicle's left front tire and force it to come to a stop. In all, 30 people were in the van including Mawda’s brother and parents.
The police officer said he fired his weapon after the van swerved in the direction of the police car. The court said using a gun to puncture a tire was a disproportionate use of force that put the van’s passengers, as well as other road users, in danger.
Timberlake apologizes to Britney, Janet
NEW YORK — In a lengthy social media post, Justin Timberlake says that he wants to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson “because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”
Timberlake’s social media post comes a week after the release of “The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney,” the FX and Hulu documentary that takes a historical look at the circumstances that led to Spears’ conservatorship in 2008 and highlights the #FreeBritney movement of fans who want to see her released from it and given control of her life. The documentary aired an old interview when Timberlake spoke about sleeping with his former girlfriend and indicated that he ridiculed her by hiring a look-a-like for his “Cry Me a River” music video.
Fans called out Timberlake for contributing to Spears' very public breakdown and controlling the narrative about the end of their relationship.
More backlash hit Timberlake as social media began to recall the wardrobe malfunction with Jackson that caused a national controversy at the 2004 Super Bowl. Some argued that Jackson, as a Black woman, fell victim to a racist and sexist double standard and received harsher treatment than Timberlake, as a white man, did and that he benefited from “white male privilege.”
And the NFL's decision to invite Timberlake to perform at the halftime show three years ago triggered a backlash from women, minorities and others who felt Jackson was unfairly forced to pay a far higher price than Timberlake.
