GOSHEN — Not even a little rain would stop employees from Wabash National from taking pictures with a NASCAR car Tuesday.
The show car of NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, who’s car is sponsored by Wabash National, was on display at the Goshen plant Tuesday morning. Wabash National employees were allowed to view and take pictures of the car while also enjoying a catered lunch.
“We try to do this every year, and it’s a way for us to recognize our employees for all the hard work that they do throughout the year,” said Mike Pettit, the senior vice president and group president of Final Mile Products. “We try to do some special things, bring in some products from some of our customers. They work hard all year to produce the products that make those companies successful.”
It was the first of two stops for the car this week. The car will be on display at the Wabash plant in Lafayette before returning to its garage in North Carolina. The show car has all the features of the car Blaney drives, just without the engine.
The car is being displayed in Indiana this week because the NASCAR Brickyard 400 is Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Blaney currently competes in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, where he’s in 10th place in the overall standings. Blaney will be racing Sunday in Indianapolis.
Blaney was not in Goshen Tuesday.
Ronald Marsh, 46, has been working at Wabash National for 12 years. He started when the company was called Supreme and has remained with the company since Wabash bought in two years ago.
Marsh is a big NASCAR fan. He won tickets to the Brickyard 400 last year, but the race was rained out. He’s been trying to win tickets to this year’s race by calling in to two radio shows and entering a raffle through Wabash.
To see a NASCAR car with the name of his employer on it was a neat experience for Marsh.
“It’s really special to see your workplace on there,” Marsh said. “It’s just a really good place to work. Has been, even before Wabash took over. It’s nice to see us out there in the public, really. We’re all over the United States, and to have this right here is cool.”
