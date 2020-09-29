NAPPANEE — While a new water tank at the Nappanee Municipal Airport is still planned, improvements to the Miriam Street tank have been scrapped on the recommendation of the city’s engineering consultant.
Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineers told the board of works Monday that the two bids received to raise the Miriam Street tank so it is at the same height as the other water tanks in the city came in over the engineer’s estimate.
Robarge stated in his written recommendation that the lowest bid of the two was from Maguire Iron and that was $76,390 over the engineer’s estimate. They also did not provide examples of the required 10 other tanks that the company had raised. While the other bidder provided more than 50 examples of prior work, their bid was $392,600 higher than Commonwealth’s estimate. Robarge also stated in that recommendation that while both the new tank and modifications to the Miriam Street tank were “integral to the long term needs of the city” the new tank should be given precedence.
Robarge took part in the meeting via Zoom and said after discussing the situation with the city’s financial consultants and city attorney they were recommending the board reject all the bids for Division B of the project, which modified the Miriam Street tank.
“We may rebid Division B in the future but it’s looking like several years out in my estimation,” he said.
The board acted on Robarge’s recommendation and rejected the bids.
Quotes Received for Lights
Street Superintendent Brent Warren said he received three quotes for light fixtures for West Market Street. The quotes were for 18 lights from Clark Street west to Guiss Street.
ESL Spectrum in Mishawaka submitted two bids — for two different types of light poles. One bid was for $42,012 and the other for $46,500. Brownstown Electric Supply in Brownstown, IN submitted a bid for $57,349.15.
Warren recommended the low bid from ESL Spectrum of $42,012 and the board approved.
In a related matter the board authorized Warren to solicit quotes for installing the lights. He said they’d be installed after the water main project is completed.
SPECIAL EVENTS
The board gave thumbs up to requests for two upcoming special events. The first was a request from Denny Miller, representing Kountry Cabinets, to allow the alley in the back of the business be closed Oct. 15-17 for a fundraiser for Cancer Awareness. Miller said they’ll have a food truck in their parking lot and music Friday evening and will have donation buckets set out. There will also be deep discounts in the store.
The board approved the closure of half of the alley from Locke Street to the midway point from 11 a.m. Oct. 15 through 8 p.m. Oct. 17 and will provide barricades. The mayor asked that he request the use of the Apple Festival trailer from the committee and arrange for transportation of the trailer.
Miller said the alley would still be accessible from Walnut Street to Lake City Bank.
Cami Mechling, executive director of Visit Nappanee requested road closures for the second Friday Fest scheduled for Oct. 9. The mayor said he heard everything went well for the first fest held Sept. 18.
The October Friday Fest is called Oktoberfest and will include a 4x4 and Jeep show, crafts, corn hole, food trucks and live music from 5-8 p.m.
GRANT RECEIVED
Mayor Phil Jenkins announced the city received a $1.4 million grant from Consolidated Rail Infrastructure & Safety Improvement to improved safety at all the city’s rail crossings. They’ll also set the city up for declaring possible quiet zones in the future.
After the meeting Jenkins said Nappanee was the only grant recipient from Indiana. He said there was a total of $352 million in grant monies awarded in 29 states.
TRICK OR TREAT HOURS SET
Jenkins said they were setting trick or treat hours Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. — for now. He said the city would not be hosting the annual Harvest Party this year because of COVID-19.
He advised residents handing out candy to use gloves or hand sanitizer, to place the candy in the children’s containers and to wear a mask to keep the spread of the disease down. He said if there is a spike in cases they may have to cancel.
In other business the board:
• Approved an additional task order for Commonwealth Engineers for closing out the Long Term Control Plan project, which is over schedule. No amount was listed on the task order as Robarge said they didn’t know but it would be akin to ‘on call service’ and would be considered damages due to the city.
• Heard there was a problem with an aerator at the water treatment plant that was on the asset management plan to be repaired but water utility employees took on the repair, saving the city about $40,000 according to Water Superintendent Gale Gerber. He commended those employees for taking on the project and the mayor did as well.
• Heard leaf pick up in the city will be starting and residents are reminded to keep leaf piles away from obstacles like mailboxes and vehicles. They’re also reminded to keep brush and rocks out of the piles. Residents who live on the state highways need to bag their leaves. More information can be found on the city’s website www.nappanee.org.
• Approved declaring several street department items obsolete so they can be sold at auction.
• Approved a request by Heckaman Insurance to close a few parking spaces on Wednesday for their building to be repainted and authorized Warren to work with them if the alley also needs to be closed or the date changed due to weather.
• Received a request for proposal from Key Bank to lease a small parcel of land in a city-owned parking lot. The proposal was taken under advisement.
• Approved the construction of two residential driveways.
• Approved four sewer adjustments all due to leaky toilets.
