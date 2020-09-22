NAPPANEE — After a three-hour meeting Monday night, the Nappanee Common Council approved a proposed $10.1 million budget on first reading. Before the vote, the proposed budget created some hesitation and disagreement — mostly on salary issues — some of which was due to the fact that the salary ordinance hadn’t come before the council yet.
Paige Sansone, the city’s finance and budget advisor with Baker and Tilly, began the discussion by telling the council the net assessed value for 2021 has been certified at 4.8% higher than 2020, which helps keep down the circuit breaker losses.
“The property tax growth rate for 2021 is 4.2%, the highest growth factor we’ve seen in a number of years,” she said.
Sansone said that growth factor creates a reduction in the tax rate. The current tax rate is 1.5493 per $100 assessed value and in 2021 it will be 1.5380. She said that rate has been certified. Sansone also said the local income tax for 2021 won’t go down as much as they anticipated. They were predicting 5% to 10% less but it will be more like 1%. She cautioned that a decline is expected in 2022 because of COVID-19.
She told the council that $519,000 won’t be collected by the city because of the circuit breaker. Sansone said they are anticipating operating receipts of $5,647,000 and the current general fund budget is $5,822,775, which is over budget by $175,473.
“Not that you can’t fund it, but you’d be using some cash reserve,” she said.
She reviewed the rest of the funds with the council and said, “I don’t see any concerns with the general fund as long as you’re not continually funding recurring funds out of cash reserves.”
She suggested shifting something or reducing the budget. In response to a question by councilman David Kauffman, she said the city has 108% cash reserve so if the city didn’t collect any money they could fund the city for a year. She went on to say the city is not in the business of making money so they shouldn’t have reserves over 50% unless they have capital plans, which the city does.
Mayor Phil Jenkins told Kauffman that this is the first year the city is overspending revenue and it’s not something they plan on continuing, and as they go through the budget line by line, it will become clearer.
Sansone said the next deadline is Friday when they need to get notice to taxpayers about the public hearing on the budget. Jenkins confirmed with Sansone that the budget could be reduced after the public hearing but not increased.
Before they started going over the budget line items, councilman Todd Nunemaker expressed that he wasn’t comfortable approving a budget without a salary ordinance and felt some assumptions were being made.
Jenkins apologized for not having that ordinance ready and said they would by the next meeting. He said they were anticipating roughly a 2% raise across the board.
“I think we’re covered but we haven’t made any final decision on that,” he said.
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight said some of the increase is due to meeting the needs of departments by adding employees not so much by raises.
‘EVERYONE’S SACRIFICING’
Nunemaker expressed his concern in a COVID-19 year with so many people hurting.
“It’s difficult to say let’s give a 2% raise,” he said. “I’d propose freezing raises with the exception of first responders — police, fire and EMT’s. Everyone’s sacrificing, the city should too.”
Councilwoman Amy Rosa agreed. “I would echo what Todd said,” she said, adding that more money should go to first responders.
Councilman Denny Miller asked if wages had ever been frozen since Jenkins has led the city.
The mayor said no and said he looks at the consumer price index when suggesting raises. “All of our employees do a great job. From my perspective, I feel like we’re in a position that if we can give a modest raise we should.”
He said that he’d take the council’s concerns to the salary committee and have the salary ordinance by the next meeting.
At the end of the lengthy meeting, Nunemaker said he wanted feedback from the department heads on freezing salaries and said they could discuss it now or email him.
GROWING CITY
Department heads spoke in support of their employees, including Street Superintendent Brent Warren, who said he’s been asking for additional help for several years and has been turned down.
“We have the same number of employees within the street department that we had over 30 years ago and look at all the additions since then,” he said.
Warren added that he knows every department needs more people but while the city has grown, his department has not.
‘TAKE SOMETHING ELSE’
Park Superintendent Chris Davis said freezing wages for some and not others would be “Like a slap in the face.”
“Two percent is not that big of an increase. We’re all out there getting things done,” he said. “Take something else out of the budget. When you start not giving increases it’s hard to keep good people. We all work hard every day; we all work together as a city, not individual departments.”
Nunemaker responded that the council was accountable to the taxpayers and said, “If I’m talking to someone who has lost his job (a raise) is a tough argument to make, that’s all.”
Water & Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber said his budget was not being discussed that night but said his department is also doing double the amount of work by taking care of more facilities with the same number of people. “The city has really grown,” he pointed out.
Fire Chief and Zoning Administrator Don Lehman said he was very grateful to the other departments allowing their employees to serve on the fire department and said they could not function without their help for daytime calls.
“If you freeze salaries, that’s going to cause a lot of morale problems,” he said. “By law, you as a council have to provide fire protection for the citizens. I’m thankful to Gale and Brent for allowing their guys to go on daytime runs; it’s the only thing that gets us through the day.”
Police Chief Steve Rulli said that while he appreciated the support of the council for his department, “It’s been a tough time for all of us. I consider us a family so what you do for one you do for all. It will cause morale issues. So if you freeze salaries, do it for all of us.”
EMS Chief Jim Sumpter agreed.
“I agree with Steve — freeze for everyone.” he said. “But it is nice to have that 2% and the longevity raise to reward our dedicated employees.”
Jenkins thanked them for their comments and said, “It’s always a struggle to find the balance between funding capital needs versus employee needs. We are a family and everyone takes their turn. I don’t think any other city has the type of cooperation and teamwork that Nappanee has. We’ll work through this. If we can make it through 2020 we can make it through anything.”
Some of the discussion especially pertaining to additional employees was regarding the city’s plan to hire three additional firefighter paramedics as the city continues to work toward merging the fire and EMS departments to take care of the daytime shortages. Jenkins said they appreciate their volunteers and would always have a need for them.
Sumpter said even if the council approves the three firefighter-paramedics, the biggest challenge will be finding them as they are at a premium.
Also on the topic of salaries, Knight said they are looking to save money elsewhere and gave the example of adding short-term disability insurance, which is less costly than the current 30 annual sick days each employee receives.
BALANCING THE BUDGET
As for the $175,000 shortfall in the general budget that was mentioned, Jenkins said $100,000 of that is for trash collection. Years ago that amount was taken out of the general budget and added to Economic Development Income Tax budget and they moved it back to the Board of Works general budget a year or two ago. This proposed budget is showing that $100,000 in both the Board of Works and the EDIT budget until the council decides where they’d like it to go.
He also said $45,000 in the city hall budget for improvements and adding a private conference room may be able to be done this year instead, leaving the city about $30,000 over budget.
“I feel confident we’ll get within budget without too much pain moving forward,” he said.
The total proposed budget of $10,138,258 is 3.3% or $324,146 higher than the current year’s budget of $9,814,113. The general fund, which includes EMS, fire, police, city hall and all city owned buildings, board of works and council budgets is $5,822,775.
In other business, council:
• Approved the special use exception request from Kenton and Emily Hostetler to operate a bed and breakfast at 1060 Parkwood Drive, where the former Olde Buffalo Inn operated with conditions.
