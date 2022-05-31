NAPPANEE — Boys & Girls Club youth volunteers installed a flower garden in downtown Nappanee on Tuesday morning.
Six students from the club’s Keystone Club program, a youth volunteer service project group, came out to the Sylvia Benjamin State Farm office to volunteer their time beautifying the city.
Benjamin sat on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club for nine years.
“It wasn’t a ‘business check off’ for me,” she said. “It was just … I love kids.”
Benjamin said she’s always looking for ways to be involved or get kids at the club involved.
When Benjamin moved her business from the one side of town to the other, to 903 W. Market St., Nappanee, last May, her vision of having a Boys & Girls Club designed-garden was dashed because Market Street was torn up due to construction for the majority of the year. This year, with the road finished, she and Mandy Gerber, Area Director at the Nappanee Boys & Girls Club, were able to schedule the geranium planting right after school let out.
“Every year, my goal is that they plant this garden,” Benjamin said. “They’re learning about measurements today, how far apart to plant, to stay in order and work as a team, and they get to ride by on their bikes or drive by with their parents or their families and know they did something in our community that’s going to be really beautiful.”
Benjamin also donated to the Boys & Girls Club for the kids’ labor to the tune of $500, which is expected to be used for educational trips and other Keystone-related expenses.
“The focus of the Keystone Club at the Boys & Girls Club is to stress academic success,” Director of Public Relations and Marketing for the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County Jim Pinkerton said. “We want them to be good in school, have a plan for their future, and part of that is workforce development, giving them opportunities to see different opportunities that are out there, and of course, community service.”
Keystone Club has done everything from touring Lippert to volunteering at 5K runs.
“I think it’s a really good thing to help your community,” Keystone member Raelynn Rowe said. “You can help people while still having fun. At first, I wasn’t interested in helping people and volunteering and stuff, but since I joined Keystone, it’s been a spark to me to do good things and help the community.”