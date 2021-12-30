GOSHEN — A Nappanee woman facing two drug-related felony charges had her sentence reduced as part of a plea agreement approved by the Elkhart Circuit Court Thursday morning.
Tabitha Morningstar had been facing a Level 5 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a Level 6 felony charge of illegal possession of a syringe in connection with her arrest by Goshen police back in March of 2019.
However, during her sentencing hearing Thursday, Judge Michael Christofeno accepted a plea bargain on Morningstar’s behalf which involved her agreeing to plead guilty to the charge of possession of methamphetamine with the understanding that her second charge of illegal possession of a syringe would be dropped.
Prior to her sentencing, Morningstar’s public defender, Jeffrey Majerek, shared a few words related to the progress she had made since her arrest.
“Tabitha has done a lot of work,” Majerek said. “She’s gone through some in-patient — she did some out patient first, and then she eventually went into in-patient. She’s down in Kentucky with family trying to do better. This is an agreed upon sentence with a stipulated plea. We’re asking the court to impose the sentence as tendered.”
Morningstar, speaking via livestream, was also provided an opportunity to share a few words prior to her sentencing.
“Your honor, I would just like to move forward with my life,” Morningstar told Christofeno. “And I give you thanks, obviously, for making me fess up to my own problems, because I definitely had my own. And it’s an everyday thing. I wake up every day sober, and I go to bed every day sober. I’m not trying to do a year thing, or a monthly thing. It’s an every day thing.
“I came down here to Kentucky to help my mother, whose health is not the best,” she added. “I don’t see any reason why I need to come back to Indiana, other than to visit with my family. And I don’t intend to ever have any more run-ins with the law. So, I just ask that we please get this day over with, and I hope that I never have to come into your courtroom again.”
On the charge of possession of methamphetamine, Christofeno initially sentenced Morningstar to four years incarceration at the Indiana Department of Correction, though he went on to suspend those four years, and instead ordered her to serve four years on reporting probation.
Christofeno also ordered that Morningstar’s probation be transferred from Elkhart County to the state of Kentucky, which was one of the stipulations of her plea agreement.
Additionally, Christofeno ordered Morningstar to pay all related court costs, fined her $2,000, which he then suspended, ordered her to pay a $200 drug interdiction fee, and ordered her to reimburse the Elkhart County Public Defender fund the sum of $500 for the services of her public defender.
As part of the sentencing, Morningstar will also be required to have an addictions evaluation and follow-up treatment while she is serving probation.
“Ms. Morningstar, good luck to you,” Christofeno said in concluding the sentencing hearing. “Stay on the straight and narrow, please.”
