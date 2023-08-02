NAPPANEE — A large group came out for the groundbreaking of the Wellfield Community housing development, including several state representatives who said the way this development is happening will be an example to other communities across the state.
The subdivision is being developed by R. Yoder Construction of Nappanee. President Jason Yoder thanked everyone for coming to “celebrate the beginning of this exciting, new multi-generational community.”
Yoder said, “As you’re all aware, we have a housing shortage — not only locally but nationally.”
He said Nappanee was a natural choice and they were excited to bring this development not only because they live and work in the Wa-Nee district but because of the “ability to partner with local municipality who understand the need and can put ideas into action. Without the cooperation of the city this would not be possible.”
He also thanked Dr. Scot Croner, superintendent of Wa-Nee schools for voicing support of the project. Yoder said the first phase would consist of 55 homes including villas, single-family and estate home options, and upon completion there will be 125 homes. Yoder said the proximity to NorthWood High School and Woodview Elementary within walking distance will “entice families seeking exceptional education and a close-knit community.”
State Rep. Tim Wesco, R-District 21, led a prayer thanking God for “a community rooted in faith” and asked the Lord’s blessing not only on the homes but on the families that would inhabit them and prayed for continued blessing on the project.
Later, Wesco spoke about how housing costs have risen so dramatically and houses that were reasonably priced a few years ago are now “out of reach for so many.”
“At the same time the struggle to actually increase housing due to construction costs, material costs and COVID, the cost of lumber and everything has made it unfeasible.”
Wesco said the Wellfield development “took some creativity and has spurred legislation at the state level. I’m excited about it!”
State Rep. Doug Miller, R-District 48, spoke before the groundbreaking saying, “This is exciting for me. Linda Rogers and I have been working on housing issues at the state level, so we appreciate the invite.”
He said he just returned from a two-week road trip around the state and met with 90 elected officials and said the top three issues in the state are infrastructure, jobs and housing.
“But the number one refrain is housing,” Miller said.
He commended Gov. Eric Holcomb for the jobs he’s brought to the state and promoting livability, “But we can’t retain those jobs without housing. So it’s awesome to see a local government working with a developer and using TIF (Tax Increment Financing) to provide resources because infrastructure costs have skyrocketed.”
“Other communities will be watching Nappanee — watching the progress and success of it,” Miller said and added he hopes R. Yoder will be able to take advantage of House Bill 1005, which offers low-cost loans through the Indiana Financing Authority to extend the infrastructure for the next phase.
“Housing is the path to financial wealth for Hoosiers,” he said.
After the groundbreaking, Miller said they just established funding for House Bill 1005, allowing $50 million this year, $25 million next year and $25 million for the next 25 years.
“It’s a great opportunity for large and small communities, he said. “We’re targeting communities of 50,000 or less who’d be eligible for 75% funding and larger communities can access 25%. The theory is to give smaller communities the opportunity to grow and catch up with larger communities which have a lot more resources.”
He repeated that other communities will be watching Nappanee. “They’re going to say, ‘If they can do it — they figured out how to work with a local developer, school system and used TIF to reach a balance — we can do it too.’ We just need to set aside some norms we’re used to because this is a paradigm shift.”
State Senator Linda Rogers, Rep.-District 11, also spoke, following up on Miller’s remarks on the housing initiatives at the state level saying they came up with 16 different proposals to help remove barriers.
“Nappanee was successful prior to this legislation but now more communities will be able to take advantage.”
She shared statistics showing why housing costs increased in part, including 24% of the cost is due to regulations and 20% infrastructure.
“Every time the cost of a house increases by $1,000, 3,200 Hoosiers can no longer achieve the American dream,” Rogers said.
She also thanked Superintendent Croner for his cooperation, applauded R. Yoder and commended city officials for their vision.
“Many Hoosiers will recognize what we already knew — Nappanee is an awesome place to work, play and live. I’m anxious to see this project move forward,” she said. “Nappanee is a model for the entire state.”
After the groundbreaking she added, “I think this shows the great working relationship with the local schools and the mayor and it’s a testament to if a community does work together, it benefits everyone. It’s so important for everyone to work together. It’s just been wonderful to be a part of this historic day for the community. I always say if a community is not growing, it’s dying.”
Mayor Phil Jenkins was the final speaker. He told the crowd, “Nappanee is thrilled a new subdivision is coming to Nappanee. It’s been an exciting ride to get to this point and this is another example of how Nappanee is building a better community.”
Jenkins said it wouldn’t be possible without key partners. “R. Yoder came to us with this vision and we looked at the tools in our toolbox and came up with TIF to fund the infrastructure.”
He thanked the state for providing residential TIFs, thanked Wa-Nee Community Schools for its partnership and thanked the redevelopment commission and city council members.
He explained the property was purchased in 2010 for two new production wells for the water system and former Mayor Larry Thompson designated the property for a new soccer facility they’ve been developing for ten years. Now there’ll be a housing development, which he said was really part of the plan all along.
“We look forward to welcoming new residents to Nappanee as well as continuing to provide amenities to existing residents who may move out here, freeing up homes in the older part of town,” he said.
Later Jenkins explained Wa-Nee Schools was a part of the project because they had to sign off on the TIF. He said the property value of the base undeveloped land will remain the same but as houses are built and assessed values increase, that increased assessment will go to pay for the infrastructure for 25 years. After that, all the taxing entities will benefit from the increased assessed value.
He said there’s no negative impact to the school system, they’ll still receive what they’re currently receiving on the base, and he added as more people move into Nappanee that will likely mean more students in the schools which will benefit them in the meantime.
Nate Yoder invited everyone to stay for lunch — Deysi’s Tacos from Coppes Commons and ice cream from Sweet G’s — “You’ll get a taste of Nappanee,” he said.