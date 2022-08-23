NAPPANEE — At the end of Monday’s Nappanee Board of Works meeting two new police officers were sworn in.
John Tice’s hiring was approved at the August 8 board meeting. He comes to the department with six years experience at the Bremen Police Department and previously was a reserve officer with the Nappanee Police Department. Tice also served in the United States Marine Corps.
The board approved the hiring of James Bradberry as a probationary patrolman. Police Chief Steve Rulli said James had been working at the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department the past 3 ½ years and is a veteran of the United States Coast Guard.
“I think James will be a great addition to the team,” Rulli said.
The board approved the hiring with the start date of August 25. The board also approved, at Rulli’s request, that both Tice and Bradberry receive one week of vacation.
Apple Festival Requests
The board approved a couple of requests dealing with the upcoming Apple Festival, which will take place September 15-18.
The board approved a request from Community Fiber presented by Jeff Kitson, chamber and economic development director to provide Wi-Fi service during the festival. Kitson said Community Fiber was asking to be able to install wiring for the Wi-Fi at the top of the pavilion as they have in the past.
“They’re a good community partner and follow instructions well,” Kitson said. “I recommend approving the request.”
The board approved having the service installed Sept. 12-25, allowing them time to install and then remove after the festival.
The board also approved Kountry Cabinet’s request to close half of the alley behind their business from Thursday through Saturday of the apple festival. Denny Miller from Kountry Cabinets was present and said the alley closing would start at Locke Street and end a half block south, so the alley would still be accessible off Walnut Street to the bank.
Miller said they’ll have a tent sale as they’ve done the last several years. The alley will be open to pedestrians.
Miriam Avenue Project
The board approved two matters relating to the Miriam Avenue project. The first was an amendment to the Troyer Group’s agreement for the project.
Mike Reese of The Troyer Group was present and explained there was some additional design and document work due to changes after the project was bid.
The board approved the amendment in the amount of $2,250.
Reese also presented pay application #4 to HRP on the Miriam Avenue project. He said it included work through July 31, including the additional work for water line upgrade and upgraded storm sewer.
The board approved the pay application in the amount of $557,057.60.
Reese also updated the board on the project reporting they are finishing up the loop and pedestrian button. He said he hoped they’d be able to open the north side Friday, barring any unforeseen issues.
Career Exploration Internship Agreement
Fire Chief Don Lehman asked the board to approve the Career Exploration Internship Agreement with Northwood High School to allow senior Elliott Newcomer the opportunity to explore a career in the medical field.
Lehman told the board the agreement is for the first semester of the 2022-2023 school years and the senior girl would be at the fire/EMS department for 3 hours and 45 minutes every morning Monday through Friday.
“I’m glad to see our students interested in the fire and EMS professions,” Mayor Phil Jenkins said.
In other business:
• Approved an amendment to the Abonmarche agreement for a US Hwy 6 turning lane for additional $18,000 due to utilities relocation and purchasing right of ways.
• Approved a request by Neighbors Mercantile for use of a parking space and the sidewalk to park a trailer. Jenkins said this occurred last week and just brought it up for official approval.
• Approved two spaces be closed off for use of TekPro Roofing, who was working on the roof of Topping Family Dentistry, 102 W. Market starting Aug. 15 with completion expected by Aug. 24th.
• Approved gas and electric permits for 710 Vernon Street, pending review by department heads.
• Approved sewer connections at 1173 Blackstone Boulevard and 1275 North Oakland Ave.