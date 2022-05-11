Nappanee welcomes new firefighter/EMTs

NAPPANEE — Two additional firefighter/emergency medical technicians are joining the Nappanee Fire and EMS Department after their hiring was approved by the Board of Public Works and Safety Monday.
Brandon Collins, Granger, will be joining the department as a firefighter/paramedic. Collins previous worked for Hamlet Fire Department and Starke County EMS. Nick Gaff, Cromwell, will be joining the department as a firefighter/emergency medical technician. Gaff has worked for Sparta Township Fire Department.
Their hiring was effective May 9. After the meeting both men were sworn in with the oath of office.
West Industrial Park Drainage Project
City Attorney Brian Hoffer reported on the status of the West Industrial Park Drainage Project since the city received no bids on the project.
Hoffer worked with a representative from Abonmarche and the State Board of Accounts to determine the city’s next steps. He said there is a statute that covers acquisitions when no bids are received but not for public works projects.
“If we want to proceed they won’t make an exception in an audit,” Hoffer said the State Board of Accounts told him. “They said to document what we’re doing.”
Hoffer said it makes sense for the city to go back to the first time they bid the project. They did receive bids that time but they were way over the engineer’s estimate but he said they could attempt to negotiate with especially the lowest quote.
“We’d be utilizing the process we went through before and document what we’ve done,” he said, adding that the SBA indicated that would not be a problem.
Board Member Wayne Scheumann said that this “makes sense.”
“Unfortunately we’re in a situation where everybody’s busy and everyone wants a shovel in the ground immediately,” Scheumann said.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said they’d go ahead and work on the negations and bring them back to the board.
West Market Street project
Ryan LaReau of Commonwealth Engineers attended the meeting virtually and gave a recommendation of the W. Market St. Water Main Extension Project.
LaReau said they only received one bid for the project from Beer & Slabaugh, Nappanee, who submitted a bid for $105,500. LaReau said since the bid was the lowest responsive, responsible bidder and the bid was $88,450 less than the engineer’s estimate of $193,950 he was recommending the board award the bid to Beer & Slabaugh pending attorney review.
The board awarded the bid.
Central School suite renovations
Planning and Zoning Administrator Todd Nunemaker explained to the board they want to renovate one of the rooms on the second floor of the old Central School Building/Main St. Suites into a jujitsu room. Nunemaker said he sent out three requests for proposals to redo the floors and walls.
They received two quotes — one did not want to submit a quote. They received a quote from B&B Roofing & Construction, Nappanee for $5,430 and one for Precision Renovations for $20,025. He recommended the board approve B&B Roofing.
Mayor Jenkins said they haven’t done much to these rooms, which used to be used for the alternative school. They approved the recommendation.
Memorial Day Parade
Jenkins brought the Memorial Day parade route and closings to the board for approval.
“We’ll be having a parade this year after two year’s hiatus,” he said.
The parade will start at Nappanee Elementary School with line up at 10 a.m. and the parade will kick off at 10:30 and proceed west on Centennial Street and south on Ind. 19 to City Hall. A service will be held at the memorial at City Hall immediately following the parade around 11 a.m.
The board approved the parade route and closing the streets along the parade route and the 300 block of West Lincoln Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fire Department Lawn Mower
Fire Chief Don Lehman explained that in the past the EMS department had the responsibility of mowing city hall and the EMS building.
“At some point the parks department took it over but now with the expanded parks it’s become an issue to get a mower up here,” he said.
Lehman said there was a city hall mower but it was insufficient to do the job so Park Superintendent Chris Davis got several quotes for the same style and model of mower — a Hustler Fastrak 48” mower.
The low bid was from Casey Erosion, Goshen at $6,471.50 and the board approved the purchase.In other business:• Approved the availability of sewer service for ATC’s new facility at 5225 E. Market St. at the new airport industrial park.
• Approved the availability of sewer service for Right Angle Steel at 5300 E. Market St. at the new airport industrial park.
• Approved emergency sewer connection at 152 N. Summit.
• Approved closing Madison St. south of John St on Wednesday and Thursday for work on catch basins.
• Accepted the resignation of Derek Singleton as wastewater operator effective May 6. He was a recent hire but his former employer begged him to come back. Also approved advertising for the job opening.
