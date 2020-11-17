NAPPANEE — A water rate increase moved ahead Monday after a 4-1 vote on second reading of the rate ordinance.
After council members unanimously approved an amendment to the ordinance, which cleaned up some language, they passed the water rate ordinance on second reading 4-1, with Denny Miller voting against it. The ordinance now moves to a third and final reading, set for Nov. 30.
Before the vote was taken, the public and council members asked questions and commented on the rate increase and the need for the water system improvements that will be funded by the rate increase.
Shawn Johnson, who was on Zoom, said he was “pretty vocal last time,” and said city officials hadn’t seemed to learn anything about budgeting for infrastructure.
“The cake may be baked; we may not have any other choice, but my plea is don’t put it on the households — plan for upgrades and replacements and find other ways to pay for the water tower,” Johnson said.
He also expressed concern for “considerable decline in home appearance” in his Blackstone subdivision because people are not watering their lawns because of the water rates.
Jeremy Whetstone thanked the city for “clean, reliable tap water,” but said raising rates at this time would create an unnecessary burden. He also said the City Council should have saved money to replace the pipes and said lead levels are not unsafe. He asked the City Council not to go into debt, but instead to save up money and look at creative funding alternatives.
Brian Topping shared concerns about single parents struggling to pay bills and appealed to the council to “find some other way.”
Jacob Dermott, former council member, said not everyone was paying for their water because 25-35% of the water was unaccounted for and if the council could sell that water they wouldn’t have to raise rates.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said unaccounted water is a problem in every community and he said they “continue to look for it but with over 100-year-old pipes in the ground, we can’t always find it.”
Jenkins said the water system improvement project should help with that and added the state was enacting stricter mandates requiring more tracking of unaccounted water.
AN EXAMPLE
Later, when the council was about to act on the ordinance, the mayor first wanted to show examples of actual bills to show how the rate increase would impact residents. At the last meeting council member Anna Huff requested that example.
Jenkins used his own bill as an example, saying his household of three (sometimes four) is fairly average. His October utility bill was $105.02, but the water portion was $24.36 plus $1.71 tax and $5.13 for hydrant rental for a total of $31.20. After the increase in July 2021 if his household uses the same amount of water, the bill would be $34.03 — an increase of $2.83. After the second phase in January 2022 the increase would be $5.92 and in the third phase would bring the total increase to $9. He said his November bill was less so the increase would be less for that month.
Jenkins said the city’s consulting firm Baker Tilly used averages of the bills and usage in Nappanee to come up with its numbers, which showed an average increase of $7.50 at the end of phase III. For a low-end user that increase would be $5.76 at the end of phase III and one of the highest users, using 12,000 gallons a month, would see an increase of $17.29 at the end of the three phases.
OTHER OPTIONS
Council member Amy Rosa asked what would happen if the water project was postponed and also asked about other options.
Jenkins responded that water and sewer utilities are funded by customers and are not taxpayer funded. He said if the project is delayed, costs may be higher.
Ross Hagan of Baker Tilly said if the rate ordinance was not adopted the city wouldn’t meet the required threshold for funding.
Jenkins addressed some comments made by residents, saying the project is a $7-$8 million project and they couldn’t accumulate that much without having a project. He said city officials have spent two years planning an asset management plan for both utilities for future projects. He showed those in attendance a rusted out piece of water main that represents what is in the ground.
He agreed lead is not currently a problem, but if not taken care of it could be. The last sewer rate increase five years ago was due to a federal- and state-mandated project, according to Jenkins.
“No one ever likes to have a rate increase, but we kicked this can down the road as far as we can. I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask for an increase to improve our infrastructure like we’re doing it,” he said.
Council member Denny Miller said he knows the water main in front of his place of business has been repaired four times and he believes the work needs to be done. However, Miller said, “Right now as COVID creates much economic stress the timing is wrong.”
He said he’s getting calls that people can’t pay their rent or mortgage. He added that even though the increase wouldn’t go into effect until July no one knows what the economy will be like then.
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight berated Dermott for his claims in a council meeting last month that rates would go up $40-$50 — nowhere near where the rates are and said it was “just wrong.” He said doing lead remediation now allows the city to help property owners by being able to fix a portion of what normally would be the property owner’s responsibility.
Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber said he wanted residents to know city personnel have been working on studying each piece of equipment and its life expectancy so they can replace them in a timely manner, not on an emergency basis.
Council member David Kauffman agreed they’ve kicked the can as far down the road as they can and wondered if they could put a plan in place to minimize future increases. Jenkins explained that there is a 20-year plan that they’ve been working on.
Hagan said right now 80% of the project’s funding is at 0% interest and the remaining balance is at 2%, which are very good rates and reminded everyone that the last water rate increase was ten years ago.
Rosa wondered about starting a committee to find ways to offset increases, including educating residents on reducing usage. Jenkins said he was open to that and would continue to look for grants and other ways to offset the increase.
Jenkins also responded to a comment made about the new water tower being built just to benefit industrial growth, stating the city is required to have a minimum 24-hour average water flow supply in storage. With all the growth the city has experienced without the new water tower they would not have enough capability to meet that minimum storage standard.
City attorney Brian Hoffer added the rates set in the ordinance is what the state is relying on for the funding.
In a related matter, a public hearing was also held on an additional appropriation from Tax Increment Financing in the amount of $1 million to help pay for the water project. No one commented on that ordinance and it passed unanimously.
SALARY ORDINANCES
Before the second reading of the elected officials’ salary ordinance, Miller said he’d spoken to other council members and said, “I don’t feel comfortable giving myself a raise — I’d like to omit the raise for council.”
The ordinance calls for a 1% raise for elected officials for 2021, which for council members amounts to about $54 more a year. The rest of the council agreed and passed the amendment omitting the raise for the council and passed the ordinance on second reading.
In other business the council:
• Passed the 2021 employee salary ordinance on second reading, including one change.
• Approved the amended zoning ordinance to exclude the city from subdivision exemptions when city purchasing property for a city owned property.
• Approved the second reading on the employee handbook.
• Unanimously approved the water infrastructure bond ordinance
• Passed resolution allowing the city to participate in a build, operate transfer method of procurement.
• Set a special meeting for Nov. 30 to approve ordinances on third reading.
• Street Superintendent Brent Warren thanked Gale Gerber and his department for stepping in with street department work when needed as his department has several employees out sick. “I want people to know the departments are working together.”
