NAPPANEE — Nappanee’s water infrastructure is aging and the cost to fix it is an estimated $54 million — but the projects and cost will be spread out over 20 years to minimize rate increases, according to experts at Monday’s Board of Public Works meeting.
Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineers and Ross Hagen of Baker-Tilly gave a presentation of the city’s water asset management plan. Robarge started with a background saying the beginning was the guidance documents sent in July of 2018 to help prepare for the asset management plan.
He said the plan was divided into three sections — technical, which includes inventories of all the assets — water mains, valves, hydrants, storage, etc. and the ranking for each; managerial, which includes manpower and procedures and financial, which is the plan to pay for the needed improvements.
Robarge said they developed a system map of all the water assets, inventoried them and assessed a condition ranking. The ranking was based on age, plus probability of failure plus consequence of failure. He told the board looking at all the water mains in the city they came up with an average age of 46 years but some are older than 70 years old, which is why they’re experiencing problems.
“The industry average standard is 35 years and it can be pushed to 70 but going beyond that as some are here, you experience more and more breaks,” he said.
He said the city has approximately 50 miles of water mains and they determined mains under or along Centennial Street, Locke Street and U.S. 6 are on the top of the worst list. Any existing 4-inch water mains would also need to be replaced with a minimum of 6-inch mains.
ACTION PLAN
Robarge said based on the rankings they created a plan with timelines based on what needs immediate action, 4-5 years, 10 years and 20 years. He cautioned that the plan is a “living document” and as time goes on it may change.
“But it’s a good template to start with,” he said.
FINANCING
Hagen then spoke of the 20 year financial forecast based on the $54 million need for capital improvements and said they would be paid for with a combination of bonds and pay-as-you-go cash on hand.
Baker-Tilly projected $44,743 million will be bond funded, $8.5 million cash funded and there’s $500,000 in Tax Increment Financing money for 2020 projects. The consultants project four different bond issues will be needed, with two in 2020 for $4.6 million, another in 2024 for $12.5 million, a $17.5 million bond issue in 2028 and $10 million in 2030 with an assumption of 35 year repayment.
RATE INCREASES
As they set proposed rate increases, Baker –Tilly determined what would be needed each year to cover the capital improvements as well as minimum cash on hand and debt service coverage. They determined for the years 2020-2025 there’d need to be a monthly increase between $1.60-$2.60 based on an average residence usage of 4,000 gallons; for 2026-2029 a monthly increase between $1.50-$1.70; and no increase for 2029-2038. He said those rates were assuming a significant projected growth of the current customer base.
Hagen said currently the average Nappanee water bill is $19.94 and the state average is $25. By 2024 Nappanee would be at the state average.
Board member Wayne Scheumann asked since there are no projected increases from 2029-2038 could they stretch out the increases so they’re not so much in the beginning?
Hagen replied, “There’s a significant amount of capital improvements needed the first 10 years — as is this is about as low as we can go in the first 10 years and still maintain those minimums.”
Mayor Phil Jenkins said this was a “master planning document and we’re one of the first in the state to do this.”
He added that the city already had an asset management plan for roads and streets. “We hope as plans develop there’ll be grants through the state so the increases won’t have to be that much.”
Robarge commented that they received a grant to help pay for the asset management plan.
Water Superintendent Gale Gerber said he didn’t want anyone to think they weren’t doing their jobs.
“We do a great job maintaining an infrastructure that’s very old. Across the country the infrastructure is rated a D minus and that’s where Nappanee is.”
Jenkins told the board he realized it was a lot of information so they could either approve the plan or table it until their January meeting. Scheumann said he’d prefer to table it so he’d have more time to absorb it and see if he had questions. Board member Rod Stump agreed, so the plan was tabled.
WATER METER REPLACEMENT
Gerber also reported that 720 water meters still need to be replaced and upgraded to the new style and system. He said after the first of the year employees from both the water and wastewater departments will start knocking on doors and if a resident isn’t home they’ll leave a red ticket asking them to call the water utility to make an appointment.
He said employees will have ID’s and it will only take 10-15 minutes to change out the meter. Gerber said they’ve already replaced a major portion of the meters.
In other business the board:
• Approved a payment for the soccer field infrastructure project for $41,475.30, which is the final payment.
• Approved a payment for the Division D Longtime Control Plan project for $54,805.50, pending United States Department of Agriculture approval.
• Approved an agreement with Eamens Engineering for storm water management. There’s no change from the last two years and is on retainage not to exceed $20,000.
• Heard Marvin Stalter was recently named Fireman of the Year for 2019.
• Heard any leftover leaves should be bagged as the leaf vacuum crews are done for the year.
• Heard there will be an extra council meeting Dec. 30 for end-of-year bills and an inauguration ceremony on Jan. 1 at noon.
