NAPPANEE — City residents will see an increase on their water bills to help pay for a $7.9 million infrastructure project — but not until July 2021.
The water rate increase ordinance passed on third and final reading 4-1 with 4th District Council member Denny Miller voting against it. Miller said at the public hearing Nov. 18th that he realizes the work is necessary but he’s receiving calls from constituents that they can’t pay their rent and mortgage, so he doesn’t think the timing is right.
The rate increase will happen in three phases, with the first phase occurring in July, 2021. Residents using an average of 4,000 gallons of water a month will see an increase of $2.50 per month at that time (if a resident is using less water the increase will be less and more water consumption will mean a higher increase.)The second phase increase will occur in January 2022 and that 4,000-gallon user will see an additional $2.50 increase. The third and final phase will be January 2023 for an additional $2.30 — bringing the total increase to $7.30 for the 4,000-gallon user.
At the Nov. 12 council meeting, Jeff Rowe of the council’s consulting firm Baker & Tilly, said the percentage of each increase is 9%, so consumers can determine what their individual increase will be. The increase is also based on usage, so if less water is used the impact will be less. Rowe also said at that meeting that Nappanee has not had a water increase in 10 years and the average residential water bill of 4,000-5,000 gallons is currently $24-$26 a month, which he said is $5-$6 below the state average.
The Project
The water utility had been holding its own until recently and city officials and the city’s consultants put off the infrastructure project as long as they felt they could. Part of the hesitation was due to the large sewer rate increase a few years ago that was a result of the federal government mandating separation of combined sewers. Residents receive one bill for water, wastewater and storm water utility.
The city’s water main dates back to the 1890s and the city has experienced numerous water main breaks over the past few years as the aging water pipes are rusting through.
The water infrastructure project is estimated to cost $7.9 million and includes replacing portions of the central water main, a new water tower and lead mitigation. The majority of the project is $6.5 million and $1.4 million is lead line replacing going to resident’s homes. The city is committing $1 million in Tax Increment Financing District funding to the project and $1.25 million in water utility cash on hand with the balance funded through the State Revolving Fund. According to Rowe, $1.85 million will be funded through 20 years at 2% and the remaining $4,487,000 will be financed through 33 years at 0% interest. SRF has a lead line replacement program allowing the city to use the interest and add additional lead line replacement without any further impact to rates.
A new water tower at the airport is also included in the project to allow for additional growth and to meet the minimum storage standards required.
At the last council meeting council members and the mayor spoke about forming a committee to continue to look for ways to reduce the impact to residents.
In a related matter the council voted unanimously to pass an additional appropriation ordinance on third reading. The additional appropriation of $1 million is from the Tax Increment Financing District to help fund the project. They also unanimously passed the water infrastructure bond ordinance.
Employee Matters
The council met in special session in order to vote on the above ordinances and more on third and final reading, including employee salary ordinances.
The council approved on final reading the elected official ordinance, which showed the amended salaries for council members after they agreed to bypass their raises for 2021. Each of the five council members will be paid $5,412 in 2021, which is the same as 2020. Other elected officials will receive a 2% increase.
The employee and appointed official salary ordinance passed unanimously on third and final reading. The ordinance calls for a raise up to 2% for employees, based on performance and other criteria.
The employee handbook ordinance also passed unanimously on third and final reading. Mayor Phil Jenkins thanked everyone involved including department heads, city attorney and clerk for helping to make the updated employee handbook possible.
The mayor also thanked the council for making the special session possible.
