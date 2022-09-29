NAPPANEE — Nappanee history comes to life when the lights go out.
Nappanee Public Library and The Evelyn Lehman Culp Heritage Collection will present the 11th annual "Night at the Museum: Industrial Nappanee" from 6 - 8 p.m. Oct. 8
The production is a lights-out, after hours tour of the Evelyn Lehman Culp Heritage Collection at the Nappanee Center, 302 W. Market St. Nappanee.
During the tour, guides will take guests on interactive flashlight adventures through the museum, with live actors portraying the parts of Nappanee residents. They'll will learn more about the town of Nappanee and it’s residents during the industrial boom in the early 1900s. The script for Industrial Nappanee, written by Martha Owen, Heritage Collection Manager at Nappanee Public Library, was based on the 1905 magazine called The Industrial Nappanee.
Call or visit the library to reserve a tour time and receive a fast pass.