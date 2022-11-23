Nappanee to partner with county on sewer service

NAPPANEE — On Monday, Nappanee City Council members approved on first reading two ordinances kick starting an upcoming agreement with the county to accept sewage from the communities of Foraker, Southwest and Tecumseh Acres.
Mayor Phil Jenkins explained the Elkhart County Commissioners and Elkhart County Regional Sewer District contacted them to accept sewage to treat from areas with “higher concentration of homes with failing septic systems.”
He said the homes would still have septic so the city wouldn’t be receiving solids, just the septic tank effluent.
The first ordinance was an amendment to the sewer use ordinance, adding a category “contract user”. City Attorney Brian Hoffer said this agreement with the regional sewer district would be by contract. They’ll be connecting directly to the treatment plant via a line and will enter the city’s system at an exchange point at C.R. 7 and Woodview Drive.
The council approved the ordinance at first reading and then had several questions, including whether the city could handle the additional sewage and if it would affect service to residents. They were assured the city had enough capacity and it would not affect residents. The mayor said at the highest amount it would be three percent.
The mayor was asked if there would be more communities like those mentioned that would be coming on to the system. He said they didn’t anticipate any further users. He said Locke was considered but is not part of the agreement and any additional users would need to make an application and have to be approved.
Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber explained the county is using American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project. They’ll limit the amount to 50,000 gallons a day, which would be metered and monitored monthly. In answer to a question he said they’re expecting 130 connections from all three areas and added by doing this it allows those areas to grow, too.
The council also approved an amendment to the sewer rate ordinance, stating the rate to treat this waste would be $5.75 per 100 cubic feet of waste. Jenkins said Baker Tilly took into account the value of the wastewater treatment plant, the amount of sewage to be treated and what residents are paying for the service.
Council Member Dana Hollar asked who was paying for the cost of the line and was told the county and there’d be no additional cost to the city.
“So this doesn’t affect the city at all?” Hollar asked.
Jenkins said it didn’t affect anyone’s rates and the additional revenue the city would be receiving — they anticipate it will be $100,000 a year would help to minimize any future rate increases. He added the state and county are pushing this because there are potential health concerns.
The council also approved setting a public hearing regarding the rate ordinance amendment on December 5 at 7 p.m., and approved on second reading the 2023 salary ordinance.