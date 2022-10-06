ELKHART — The Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart County is teaming up with the Elkhart County Health Department and several other groups to present a community conversation addressing and discussing the impact of tobacco marketing within the county.
“Flavored Tobacco” What’s the Catch? The Role Flavors Play in Nicotine Addiction” will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Nappanee Public Library, 157 N. Main St.
Featured speakers at the program will be Adrienne Thomas of the Elkhart County Health Department, and Tara Morris of the Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart County, with Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins at moderator. Panelists will be Heather Thompson of Oaklawn, WaNee school resource officer Kris Hershberger, and youth Paige Jones.
For more information, email elkmhc@gmail.com or athomas@elkhartcounty.com.