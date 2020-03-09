NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Mental Health Task Force wants to educate and engage the community about mental health issues while also removing the stigma that still exists.
The task force formed in May of 2019 after Wa-Nee School Corp. voters approved a referendum to pay for the addition of a school resource officer and mental health counselors.
Mayor Phil Jenkins, “I reached out to Lindsay (London) and said I think this is something the community could benefit from to break down the stigma and bring awareness about mental health.”
London is the mental health coordinator for Wa-Nee.
Jenkins said the task force began meeting monthly in a town hall-type setting that anyone could attend and started talking about mental health in Nappanee. The task force has been operating informally, according to Jenkins, but he thinks people are ready to take a more active step, address some issues and set up an organized board with committees.
He said the question has been, “How do we still maintain the community engagement but make it a lot more organizationally structured?”
ASKING QUESTIONS
One of the first acts the task force did was to send out a community questionnaire asking two questions — 1.) What does mental health mean to you? and 2.) What do you see as the mental health issues and needs in the community?
London said the results of that questionnaire were positive, in that people expressed they wanted the stigma of mental illness reduced and resources to be available. London also said the questionnaire also revealed “a lot of people are suffering and they don’t think they can share that.”
The task force meetings are held the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. in the City Council chambers. There are 15-20 participants each month, but last month 43 people were present. Jenkins said as more people are hearing about the task force, they’re attending the meeting to find out what it’s all about.
London said at that last meeting there was concern from some parents about bullying. Jenkins added that they’re “trying to work more holistically on issues” rather than single out one issue or age group. Jenkins said what they try to do at meetings is offer some type of resource, information about what events are going on in the area and talk about what resources they might be able to provide as a community.
Regular attendees include Dr. Lisa Orn of Goshen Health Systems, Christy Helmuth of Rest Haven, Sara Nephew of Ruhe152 and some other business owners, representatives from Nappanee EMS and police, representatives from the VFW, Boys & Girls Club and Big Brothers Big Sisters, Elder Haus directors, representatives from Family Christian Development Center, City Council members Denny Miller and Brandie Yoder, a local pastor, a Grace College professor and other community members.
Jenkins said one goal is to help people understand what mental health is. Task force participants spent the last 10 months gathering information and he feels they’re now ready to start focusing on some goals and objectives.
Becky Tice, a paraprofessional at NorthWood High School, said representatives from Bowen Center and Oaklawn have given them good advice and London said both agencies have expressed interest in making more resources available in Nappanee.
Currently, there are no mental health professional services in Nappanee. London said they have resources for the students at the schools and they can meet with families too, but it doesn’t cover everybody.
Jenkins said sometimes, “If someone just had someone to talk to, that can go a long way.”
London added that Jenkins does say it’s about going back to knowing your neighbor and having a relationship — “People sitting on their front porches instead of going through the garage and sitting in fenced-in back yards. As a small community we can go back to that.”
Not surprisingly, the task force is finding anxiety and depression are two big mental health issues and London said, “Our elderly population needs support” as many are isolated.
Addiction is another issue and another one that people are not as open to share. Often, it’s a dual diagnosis case as addiction can often be a result of self-medication in some way, according to task force members.
EXERCISE HELPS
The task force members want to educate the community on how connected bodies and minds are. As they look at the issue holistically, they’re also looking at ways the park department can play a role by having additional walking paths and how places like the nature preserve can affect mental health in a positive way.
Recognizing that the numerous gray days and cold weather “does have an effect on people” Jenkins said, they want to look at ways to address that as well.
Physical activity and exercise also have a positive effect on overall health and well being, including mental health. task force members said. One member who is especially passionate about that aspect is Sara Nephew, pharmacist and co-owner of Ruhe152.
“I do have a passion for it,” Nephew said. “I think it’s important to help people through movement or physical activity.”
She and her running buddy, Michelle Engbrecht, started a Ruhe Road Runners Club. Ruhe’s head brewer Dave Michael also has a personal interest in the subject as he lost a good friend to suicide and as a result, he started a Hoosier Buddy program where participating brewers release a new beer on the same day with the proceeds going to suicide prevention.
Ruhe Road Runners held a run called Run for A Purpose in September for suicide prevention. They will sponsor a Leprechaun Chase as a fundraiser Saturday for the Mental Health Task Force. The run will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Nappanee Public Library’s parking lot. The registration fee for the five mile run is $35 and the one mile run is $5.
The Flying Hooligans Flight Team will do a flyover at the start of the run. As an additional fun aspect there will be a male and female leprechaun in the run and if runners finish ahead of the leprechauns they’ll win a prize.
Ruhe152 will host an after party with doors opening at 11 am.
HIGH SCHOOL CLUB
Bring Change to Mind is a new club at NorthWood High School that met for the first time last week.
Nephew said she first came across the organization online and learned it was started by actress Glenn Close. She thought it was something Nappanee could benefit from. She got in touch with the representative in Indianapolis and learned the high school club has to be run through a school with a school sponsor. She also checked with Goshen High School before contacting Wa-Nee staff.
Tice was named the sponsor for the club. She lost a son to suicide four years ago and has the ability and empathy to connect with the kids in a special way, being able to discern those who are hurting, she said.
Bring Change to Mind meets twice a month during a homeroom period and is not a group counseling session, but is a place for positive peer encouragement. London described the club as a “student led advocacy group” that strives to remove the stigma of mental illness.
The student group has a lot of the same goals as the task force. London said the students want to promote the idea that it’s OK for families to talk about family history of mental health just as they do heart disease or diabetes.
“Life is hard and we go through very difficult things, but we’re not meant to do it alone,” she said. “It’s OK not to be OK.”
“If we would just listen to one another — really listen and truly hear — there’d be more joy, caring and empathy in the world,” London said.
