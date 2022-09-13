NAPPANEE — At 25, Kyler Klein should have been planning for his next strongman competition and looking forward to his future.
Sadly, that was not the case. The young man, an employee of Universal Forest Products in Nappanee, died June 7 after a 15-month battle with cancer. Kyler passed days before his 26th birthday.
In honor of Kyler, his co-workers at Universal Forest Products decided to start a strongman competition — something Kyler had been involved with in the past. They decided to go beyond the workplace and make it a community event, which will be held in Nappanee on Sept. 24 with proceeds going to help Kyler’s parents with medical expenses.
AN INSPIRATION
UFP Operations manager Zechariah Pegura shared a little about Kyler. He worked there about five years and was a clamp operator.
“And he’d grind it out. That’s a very hard job here,” Pegura said.
He added that Kyler loved to be the center of attention. A couple of years ago he applied for a production manager trainee position and during the interview Pegura asked him what his strengths were.
“He looked at me and said, ‘My biceps!’ — not communication, not punctuality," Pegura said. "I recognized then that Kyler was going to be somebody someday. He was so outspoken.”
He said they both agreed he wasn’t quite ready for that position. Pegura said it was right before COVID hit when Kyler came to him saying he wasn’t feeling well and was going to go to the hospital. They discovered he had a massive tumor in his lungs and immediately had surgery. He got through that battle and was cancer free, but then it came back. Kyler continued to work through it all.
“What he needed was us," Pegura said. "It inspired him to get up every day and do his job.”
Pegura said there were days they could look at him and tell, “He’s really struggling today — but he kept battling through. We’d have devotions together and he’d admit, ‘Today sucks — I hate this’ and we’d find a way for him to overcome. ... He had an amazing testimony because he never gave up.”
According to Pegura, during Kyler’s last moments of life in the hospital his father, Robert, committed his life to God. Kyler talked to the chaplain and his pastor and asked, ‘Do you think everyone will come to church when I pass away?’
Production Supervisor Joshua Bieck said of Kyler, “He was an inspiration to our plant and this community. Through his faith, great morals, untouched work ethic, his strength and courage — he was a symbol of the working class.”
“Even though he was battling with different treatments and chemo, if he was physically able to drag himself into work, he would," Bieck said. "There were days he could barely make it up the stairs but he was a fighter and he wanted to continue to work. Every day he would uphold our plant’s values — Together, Toughness and Trust.”
Pegura shared that Kyler’s mom, Shelly, showed him an Instagram post of Kyler benching 315 pounds, “And he was a little guy.”
That struck a chord with Bieck who pointed out the Scripture John 3:15 that states "That whosoever shall believeth in him, shall not perish but have eternal life’ and with that realization they said, “It all came together” and they decided to add a special "315 competition" in memory of Kyler.
HEALTHY YOU TO STRONGMAN
The strongman competition also grew out of a corporate-wide program initiated 10 years ago called Healthy You. Pegura said the focus is on “safety and developing people and the benefits of a healthy lifestyle,” which in turn reduces absenteeism from sickness and injuries from accidents.
As part of the Healthy You program, employees from the plant have taken part in the Sunburst run, for example and corporation-wide they’re encouraged to start their own events. Because Kyler was into lifting, Bieck at first thought to get a group from the plant to participate in the Elkhart County 4-H Fair strongman competition in Kyler’s honor, but that was canceled. So, he decided to hold one at the plant.
“But it snowballed and we decided to make it a community event,” Bieck said.
The community of Nappanee has been very supportive, according to Pegura and Bieck. Local businesses have offered sponsorships or donated equipment or space to hold the event.
Bieck said, “This year we wanted to bring the community in and get people out of their comfort zones and to get the (thinking) away from world’s strongest man. With the divisions, the average person can come out and accomplish most of the events.”
There are three men’s divisions — heavyweight (240 pounds and up), middleweight (196-240 pounds) and lightweight (195 pounds or less) and two women’s divisions — light-middleweight (174 pounds and below) and middleweight-heavyweight (175 pounds and over).
There will be five events: vehicle pull, log flip, weighted sled pull, tractor tire flip and farmer’s carry.
Production clerk Nichole Bieck said she’ll be helping run the events so she won’t be competing, but said, “I think it is a lot more intimidating for women; it’s very much out of their comfort zones so we’re really encouraging our associates to try it.”
However, she added, when the idea was originally brought up, “Quite a few women showed interest and since we brought some equipment here a lot started working out. So, I anticipate we’ll see more women sign up as it gets closer.”
Pegura said, “At the heart of it, the proceeds — after everything is paid for — will go to Kyler’s mom and dad to offset the cost of medical bills for the last two years. Moving forward we want to turn it into a scholarship for NorthWood High Schools students in Kyler’s name.”
Kyler graduated from NorthWood in 2015.
Joshua Bieck said they also added a bonus event — Kyler Strong 315# in Kyler’s Corner inside the Eastlake 24 Gym. Any spectator or contestant will be eligible to go in and with a signed waiver attempt to bench 315 pounds. If successful they’ll be given a #KylerStrong315 T-shirt.
The rest of the events will be held in Eastlake’s parking lot.
The registration fee is to be paid through the Kyler Klein Benefit Go Fund Me page or registration forms can be picked up at UFP or Eastlake 24 or downloaded and emailed in. Late registrations will be accepted, including day of by 8 a.m. with an increased registration fee of $50. Joshua Bieck said next year they’ll have a website so registration will be easier.
All contestants need to be present by 8:30 a.m. for weigh-in and rules meeting. The competition will begin at 9 a.m. Spectators are invited. They may still need volunteers, so if anyone is interested in helping out, send an email to Jbieck63@gmail.com with "Attn: Strongman Volunteer" in the subject line. For more information, send an email to the same address with "Attn: Strongman Questions" in the subject line. There’s also a Facebook page Kyler Klein Strongman Competition.
Donations are also being accepted for the family.
Nichole Bieck said, “We want this to be a family event, so we’ll have a kid’s area set up with a little Jeep, small tires and small logs.”
Kyler’s mother, Shelley Klein, shared what she thought. “I think it’s wonderful that Kyler touched so many people.”
“We are so proud to call Kyler our son and that he has been such an incredible inspiration to so many," she added. "He is still here in spirit making a difference in so many lives.”
When asked what she thought Kyler would think, it took her awhile to compose herself to get the words out. “He’d be blown away by how much everyone has stepped in and supported us through this,” she said.
“He was such an inspiration,” Nichole Bieck added.
Pegura and Bieck said Kyler was fearless, a dedicated employee, but “Most importantly, he was family.”