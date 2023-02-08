NAPPANEE — Approximately 60 residents showed up at a public hearing held Tuesday to learn the city’s plans for a new fire station and to give input on those locations.
Mayor Phil Jenkins told those present they’ve identified 14 potential sites.
“This is a fairly big step for the City of Nappanee,” he said.
He gave a brief history of the project telling residents the current fire station that is attached to city hall was built in 1970 and at the time the population was 4,159. In 1991 the city added the police and EMS building and population was 5,510 and in 2020 the population was 6,949. Jenkins said there’s been a 67% increase in calls since the current building was built.
Jenkins said they’ve worked with a consultant for recommendations and now he was looking for feedback from residents. He said they hoped to have a site selected by the middle of the year, get the design by fall/winter and start construction in spring of 2024 with completion by 2025.
Fire Chief Don Lehman spoke about the need for a new station, including that the apparatus today is bigger and wider and there’s only inches between them when they pull into the station. He said the last two years they’ve had a record amount of calls. He said in 1971 they had 52 fire calls, in 2021 that number was 252, and last year it was 285 — and that doesn’t include the EMS calls that the department goes out on, saying they respond to every car accident now along with the EMS.
“Volunteers are very important to the city," he said. "They’ve saved the city a lot of money over the years but volunteerism has dwindled." He added that it’s been especially difficult to get volunteers to respond to daytime calls.
Last year they hired two full-time firefighters and plan to add four more this year. He said two and a half years ago they merged the fire and EMS departments.
Lehman also spoke of the cancer danger to firefighters and how the current fire station does not have the space for hot spots for their equipment and turn out gear that can contain carcinogens.
Steve Heckathorn, assistant EMS chief, talked about how the department became a full time paramedic service in 2004 and the city purchased an old house a block away for living quarters. They’ve outgrown that, too. He said they’ve had a 60% increase in calls in the last 10 years and in order to attract new people they need better facilities.
Heckathorn said, “We all need to be under one roof to make this work well.”
City Planner Todd Nunemaker went over the 14 proposed sites and said some of the criteria included direct access to U.S. 6 and Ind. 19, indirect access to side streets and on a back lot or corner lot and adjacent to other city-owned property so there’d be an opportunity for parking or a training facility. He said some sites are vacant land while others are developed properties, which would mean relocating people.
He said the 14 sites are in five general areas — on the maps the red boxes are the potential locations and the orange are adjacent city-owned properties.
Site A is the 400 block of Market Street and they’d need the entire block — Metzler to Lincoln. Nunemaker said this site has a lot of potential because it’s close to the current fire station, but it would displace a lot of residents.
Site B has three locations — the 700-900 block of West Market Street — the city-owned property is former Fred’s Flowers.
Site C is the 1400-1700 block of West Market Street by The Barns of Nappanee. C1 is the corner of Arnott Street; C2 and C3 are open space and a parking lot.
Site D also has three potential locations. D1 is the corner of Northside Blvd; D2 has three houses and open space; and D3 is an empty lot between the church and medical center.
Site E has three sites — the 700-1,000 block of East Market Street. E1 is the entire block of Industrial and Terrace Streets; E2 is on Lincoln Street; and E3 is close by the Lincoln Street location.
Site F is 249 Oakland Ave. near the wastewater treatment plant.
The mayor said the first step is getting feedback from residents. “We want 100% agreement on the site before we select it” and opened the meeting up for questions.
Someone asked if a house was chosen how much time would they have? The mayor responded the process includes getting two appraisals and they have to offer the average of the two. He said they don’t expect to start construction until 2024 so they could work with people.
“The last thing we want to do is inconvenience anyone," Jenkins said. "The goal is not to displace people who don’t want to be displaced.”
One woman said, “I don’t think anyone would argue that we need a new fire station, our concern is location.”
One resident who lives at 708 E. Lincoln said she had no problem with giving up her home but her biggest concern was finding another home in her price range and at the interest rates they’re currently paying. Several others echoed that sentiment.
Some said they did not want to sell their home and the mayor said that was the kind of feedback they were looking for and said if they need the whole block and some are willing to sell and others aren’t, they’d try to find another site.
“We’re trying to get as much feedback so we don’t have to go to eminent domain," Jenkins said, adding, "That’s not good for anyone.”
When asked if they had a preferred site, the mayor said they didn’t. Lehman pointed out that sites farther out of the center of town would not meet response times for better ISO (Insurance Services Office) ratings.
One man who was representing the church in site D3 suggested the city take sites with residences out of play. “I can see where site A would be preferable, but you’d basically be telling those residents they have to leave Nappanee.”
The mayor encouraged those who didn’t speak to let city officials know their feelings. Another meeting is planned for next week for those who couldn’t attend Tuesday.