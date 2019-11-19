NAPPANEE — On Monday, Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins released a statement regarding the closing of Amish Acres. That same evening, he told City Council members, “As you all probably know about the news of Amish Acres’ closing at the end of the year, we are working with the family and the Chamber of Commerce and Elkhart County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to try to help find a buyer.
“It is a difficult time for Nappanee, but we appreciate everything the Pletchers have done and we wish them well in retirement. We’ll work with them to help find a suitable buyer for suitable use.”
After the meeting, Jenkins said he was told the Associated Press picked up the story and it has run in the Washington Post and USA Today and Amish Acres is starting to get calls from outside the local area.
HOME BUSINESS APPROVED
Zoning Administrator Don Lehman explained to the council that the Board of Zoning Appeals met recently and unanimously approved a home occupation for a business at 602 E. John St. The request was from Christopher Miller, who was present and wants to operate a knife and blade sharpening business out of his garage and residence.
Lehman said the BZA approval came with limitations on a business sign. Those limitations included: the sign being limited to 2 square feet, must be located 10 feet off the property line and should be limited to 3 feet in height.
After the council approved the BZA recommendation, councilman Todd Nunemaker asked if there would be a noise concern. Miller said he had a minimal grinder that created “less noise than most TVs.”
INITIAL APPROVAL
The council approved on first reading an ordinance enacting and adopting a supplement to the code of ordinances. Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Brown said American Publishing Co. codifies all ordinances for the city. She said they’ve just codified all the ordinances passed by the council up to current times and check to make sure it’s compliant with state laws.
Brown said when she became clerk six years ago it hadn’t been updated for 10 years. Although it’s not necessary to do it annually, she said the goal was to try to update it every two to three years.
Both Mayor Jenkins and city attorney Brian Hoffer questioned whether the changes to the city code should be attached to this ordinance since it references it.
She said the code would be included at the second reading, which is a public hearing. Brown also asked the council to approve suspending the rules after the second reading and to also have third reading that night, Dec. 2. Council members agreed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.