NAPPANEE — The ongoing issues with Tri State Mill in Nappanee continue to be a source of frustration for both neighbors of the mill and city officials.
Judy Spicher, 351 S. Locke St., returned to the council stating that she was told the mayor said the situation wasn’t fixed because she wasn’t over at Tri State all the time bugging them to do something about the dust, smell and noise.
“They get what they want,” she said. “They get the tax abatement — why don’t they have to do what they’re supposed to?”
Mayor Phil Jenkins didn’t respond to the accusation, that he said it was Spicher’s fault but also said, “I was down there last week and talked to Travis (Travis Luke the owner) and Adam and they’re continuing to make improvements.”
Spicher said neighbors were moving out because of the mill.
“I can’t afford to move,” she said, adding that the noise at times sounded like it was going to explode and they must be able to hear it at city hall.
Jenkins responded to this point.
“Any time we’ve heard it someone has called them and they’ve fixed it within 12 hours,” he said.
The noise reportedly occurs when the bearings go out.
“They recently added a system to reduce the dust and put up sound barriers,” Jenkins told Spicher. “The dust is part of the process but they clean it up every day.”
Spicher said sometimes the piles of sticky dust sits there for a couple of days before it’s cleaned up and it gets everywhere on her property.
“So we just have to live with it?” she asked.
Jenkins replied to this as well.
“Every time a complaint has been filed with IDEM (Indiana Department of Environmental Management) it comes back with no violations,” he said. “Sorry if I sound uncaring, but I think the company is doing its best.”
Spicher commented if this happened on the north side of town it’d be taken care of and Jenkins said he disagreed.
Council member Amy Rosa asked, what if the whole city was up in arms on the issue?
“What recourse does the city even have?” she asked.
City attorney Brian Hoffer offered a reply.
“Complaints have been filed with the state and there’s been no violations,” Hoffer said. “We have ordinances too — noise ordinances and if they’re in violation we can address it, but if they’re not in violation there’s not a lot we can do.”
Jenkins said the property was a mill before and it was one of the first businesses in town. He said there was dust then too at harvest time, just not 365 days a year.
“It’s been zoned a mill,” he said. “I hate the fact that it’s closer to your house than others. I’ll continue to work with them. They talked about adding more trees in the back and I’ll follow up with them.”
Spicher continued to speak about the various health issues her family has that are exacerbated by the mill.
“From the time they opened until now they’ve improved the majority of the sound issues unless a bearing goes out, there’s less dust and they’ve addressed the smell,” Jenkins said. “We’ll continue to work with them and it may not be overnight, but they have made improvements.”
Spicher said none of the neighbors want to be outside and she made a comment that they didn’t count.
“Yes, you do count,” Jenkins said. “We’ll continue to work on it and continue to work with them to make improvements.”
PUBLIC HEARINGS
A couple of public hearings were held — one on an additional appropriation ordinance. The additional appropriation is for $42,224 for a truck for the parks department and $717,988 for Community Crossing project.
No comment was made for or against and the council passed the ordinance on third and final reading.
The second public hearing was for a tax phase-in for Gen Y Hitch. Seven-year abatement on real property and five-year on personal property. There were no comments from the public for or against the abatement.
The council approved the confirmatory resolution with the addition of proof of publication and a corrected attachment.
WOODVIEW DRIVE
The council approved authorizing the mayor to sign the INDOT agreement for the Woodview Drive project. He said the project was entering year four and the construction phase.
The project is an 80-20 match, with the Indiana Department of Transportation paying 80%, approximately $3.892 million, and the city paying $965,000. The mayor said they are working on relocating utilities at this point and the project is schedule to be out to bid in December with construction scheduled for spring 2023.
TOBIAS PLANT STAND
The council approved a request for a temporary roadside plant stand at 1156 E. Market St. — a vacant lot between L.J. Wagner and a liquor store — from May 1-Nov. 1, with all items removed by Nov. 15.
Matt Tobias was present and explained it’s the same as he’s done in past years, just at a different location. Zoning Administrator Todd Nunemaker shared the history of the plant stand to the council. He said he’s asked Tobias to make some improvements to 10 parking spaces — adding gravel, and he’s agreed to do so.
Tobias said he’s hoping to buy the lot as this is the third location he’s had for his seasonal plant stand.