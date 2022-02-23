NAPPANEE — A resident spoke to the Nappanee City Council Tuesday evening regarding progress on an assault case, but was told there wasn’t much they could do.
Robert Bartman said he was assaulted by a neighbor November 26 who broke his arm and his cell phone with a baseball bat after Bartman asked for the $100 back that he’d leant the man two months prior. Bartman claims the man said he wouldn’t pay him back so Bartman called him a thief and the man hit him with the bat.
His young son witnessed the assault and now he hasn’t been able to see his son as his ex-wife is afraid to have him come over since he hasn’t been able to get a no contact order served on his neighbor.
Bartman said no arrest has been made and he’s not gotten any help from the prosecutor’s office nor from victim’s assistance. He said he’s two weeks away from getting evicted, needs surgery on his arm that he can’t afford and couldn’t get help from the township trustee.
Mayor Phil Jenkins apologized for what he’s gone through and asked Police Chief Steve Rulli to speak to the matter.
“Once the case goes to the prosecutor it’s out of our hands — we present them with evidence and they decide whether or not to file charges,” Rulli said. “The no contact order is issued by the judge.”
Rulli said he did call the prosecutor’s office on Bartman’s behalf and was told they just haven’t gotten to it yet.
“What can we do to help you?” Rulli asked him, after allowing Bartman to speak further
Bartman said he didn’t know — he was just trying to not get evicted.
“He should’ve been arrested that night,” he said. “I’m literally losing something every day.”
The mayor reiterated that since it’s been turned over to the prosecutor’s office it was up to them but told Bartman they’d call again and get back with him for an update.
Annexation public hearing
A public hearing was held on an annexation request brought by Todd Cleveland, Cleveland Capital, LLC to annex two parcels on Oakland Avenue.
There were no comments from the public and the council went on to approve the annexation ordinance on second reading. The property is located in front of the Goshen Physicians office, which is on Waterfall Drive. The third and final reading will be March 21.
Jenkins asked the council to table the resolution for the fiscal plan until the third reading. He said since the parcels in question are two lots with improvements rather than the normally unimproved land he and City Attorney Brian Hoffer need to revise some language in the resolution. The council agreed.
2022 Animal Control Contract
The council approved the 2022 animal control interlocal agreement with Elkhart County and the Elkhart County Humane Society. Executive Director Rob LaRoy was present at the meeting.
Mayor Jenkins said the city made the switch back to Elkhart County last year after being with Kosciusko County for a number of years.
“Changes there led us back to Elkhart County,” Jenkins said.
The humane society contract is with the county and the county works with the individual cities. Nappanee’s cost is $11,535 payable in two payments April 1 and August 1, according to Jenkins.
LaRoy told the council it’s been working well and he appreciates working with the Nappanee police department and that they have a place to hold the animal over the weekend so they can be picked up on Mondays.
He said there were a lot more animals than they anticipated.
“Almost double so it’s been a few more trips than anticipated, but it’s working well,” LaRoy said.
Council Member Ben Leavitt asked if there’s more than anticipated did their new facility have the capacity to handle them, and LaRoy said there’s never enough space.
“We’ve not had to euthanize for space since we’ve had the new facility — which is easier on the staff — no one gets into animal care to euthanize,” LaRoy said.
Council Member David Kauffman asked how many animals they picked up in Nappanee. LaRoy said since last February 83 and they budgeted for 46.
The council approved the contract and the board of public works approved it last week.
MACOG Active Transportation Planner agreement
The council also approved renewing the memorandum of understanding agreement with Michiana Area Council of Government for another three years. Jenkins said it started three years ago. MACOG hired an active transportation planner to serve St. Joseph, Elkhart and Marshall Counties and the cities and towns within those counties split the cost.
Jenkins said they have utilized the planner for different projects with the city and there’s also discussion with Wakarusa town manager about a trail between Nappanee and Wakarusa and the active transportation planner is helping with that as well.
Nappanee’s cost is $5,000 a year for three years. The council approved subject to appropriation each year.
South Bend—Elkhart Regional Partnership
Regina Emberton with South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership attended the meeting virtually and thanked the council for their “investment in regional economic development the past four years.”
She mentioned some of the successes they’ve had, including the recent $50 million grant for the READI (Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative) initiative from the state to keep the momentum in the region going to retain talent and attract the workforce of tomorrow.
She said the vast majority of their funding comes from the private sector raising about $1 million annually and the public investment from the municipal partners raises about $56,000 annually.
She said the individual investments by the cities are based on population and Nappanee’s investment is $1,000 a year.
“They do a great job on the regional level,” Jenkins said of the organization.
Kauffman asked if they only worked with St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties and was told that Marshal County is included as well. Emberton said they sometimes work with Cass and Berrien Counties in Michigan and Kosciusko County too.
The council approved renewing the partnership for three more years, subject to appropriations approval by the council.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, THE COUNCIL
• Approved preliminary plat for Gen Y Hitch Corporation.
• Approved write-offs for water and wastewater from 2018-2020 totaling $8,168.05 but Clerk Treasurer Jeff Knight said they were trying to collect on some of it.
• Heard Board of Zoning Appeals and Plan Commission board member Jim Stover recently passed away. Jenkins thanked him for his years of service to the city and told the council they’d need to name a replacement.
