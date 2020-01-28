NAPPANEE — The purchase of a new ambulance was approved Monday at the Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.
The new ambulance is being purchased through Houston Galveston Area Council Buy, a cooperative purchasing organization. Vendor for the ambulance is PL Custom Emergency Vehicles at a cost of $291,400.
Brian Hoffer, city attorney, prepared some memorandums for the board and the clerk-treasurer, which established that HGAC is an agent for PL Custom Emergency Vehicles and that the quote represents a 6.5% discount versus conventional bidding. Hoffer said state statutes allow for this type of purchasing. Now that the purchase has been approved, it will still be well more than a year before the ambulance will be received. After the meeting, EMS Chief Jim Sumpter Jr. said it would be more like 18 months before the vehicle arrives in the city.
DUMP TRUCK QUOTES
Street Superintendent Brent Warren reported he received three quotes for a new dump truck. McCormick Motors submitted a quote for $33,854, Advantage Ford at $31,966.16 and National Auto Fleet at $32,402.52.
The quotes were taken under advisement for review and will be awarded at the next board meeting.
FIRE FEASIBILITY STUDY
The board approved a fire feasibility study by Emergency Vehicle Response, Otisville, New York, at a total cost of $35,600. Mayor Phil Jenkins said the company, which will come in and give advice about the city's fleet, came recommended by other local cities which have utilized their services.
The study will be done in two phases. The first phase, with a cost of $16,800, will include evaluation of fire apparatus and fire equipment. The second phase, with a cost of $18,800, will include fire station location analysis, including the ability to expand or renovate at the present location or other potential site locations, fire apparatus response time, fire district staffing requirements, fire flow and water supply requirements and the possibility of assimilating EMS into the fire department.
The board approved the study pending review by the city attorney.
STORM WATER DRAINAGE STUDY
City officials also want to study the drainage issues in northeast Nappanee, at the the corner of C.R. 7 and C.R. 52, including McCormick Creek Golf Course, Golfview and the nearby subdivision, and Woodview Drive.
The study will be done by Christopher B. Burke Engineering, LLC at a cost of $39,900. Jenkins said the study will “give us a better understanding where the water’s coming from."
COMMONWEALTH ENGINEERING
Andrew Robarge, engineer at Commonwealth Engineering, was present to bring a few issues to the board for approval, including a couple of task orders for the water main replacement project.
The first task order includes preliminary design work, final design and Geotech work at a cost of $362,450. Jenkins said this work is included in the asset management plan for water main replacement at U.S. 6, Ind. 19, and Centennial and Locke street.
Jenkins said the work is being done in conjunction with an earlier task order for a water tower at the airport in which they’re seeking a State Revolving Fund.
“The reason we’re doing this work now is because INDOT is scheduled to do some major repaving in 2021 so by doing the work now we’re not tearing up new payment,” Jenkins said.
The second task order is in conjunction with the first one and would allow them to include service line work up to one foot on the residence to eliminate potential lead source. It would take would have been paid in interest on the SRF loan to do this work.
Robarge said this work is all a “continuation of replacing the oldest lines.”
Robarge also brought a pay application for the Long Term Control Plan Division D, which is the water treatment plant. The amount of the pay application is $15,000, but he said the contractor recently requested an additional 90 days to complete the project, which likely gives city officials the right to withhold payment.
“We’re not disputing the work was done,” Robarge said, but he said they need to withhold a portion of the pay. That amount is equal to the $15,000 requested zeroing it out.
He recommended city officials “accept the pay application and reduce it by the same amount for lack of complying with the schedule. They’ll have to either comply with the schedule or modify the contract.”
The board approved his recommendation pending USDA approval.
“It’s confusing but Andrew’s here and Andrew is looking out for the best interests of the city,” Jenkins said.
BAKER TILLY
The board also approved several agreements with Baker Tilly, including a general account support services agreement to help the clerk-treasurer with end-of-year reports.
“We need to make sure we get off to a great start," Clerk-treasurer Jeff Knight said of that support. "It’s practical and prudent.”
That agreement is on an hourly rate basis.
The second agreement is for comprehensive financial management, which Jenkins said is in year three of a five-year plan and is a not-to-exceed $20,000 agreement. There was also a utility financial management report and a cost of service study with a not-to-exceed $25,000 agreement, according to Jenkins.
In other business, council:
• Approved a trade-in agreement with Bobcat for compact loader with a price difference of $4,022.
• Approved a consultant agreement for Community Crossings grant with Commonwealth for design and bidding work at a cost of $12,300 and First Group for micro-surfacing and sealing at a cost of $26,500.
• Approved the resignation of Police Reserve Officer Jeff Mashack effective Jan. 27 due to family obligations. Both Police Chief Rulli and Jenkins expressed regret for losing the officer but said they understood his reasons. Both thanked him publicly for his years of service.
• Approved the use of city vehicles by fire personnel and planning personnel when attending meetings outside the city.
• Approved a raise for Water Utility employee Matt Hockert, who has fulfilled his six months of training.
• Approved sewer connections at 202 W. Randolph and Heritage Farms.
• Heard department heads would be making presentations at the redevelopment meeting regarding upcoming projects in Tax Increment Financing District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.