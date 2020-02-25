NAPPANEE — Andrew Robarge from Commonwealth Engineers informed the Board of Public Works at Monday's meeting he doesn’t expect the contractor for the Long Term Control Plan Division D to meet substantial completion Thursday or final completion 30 days later.
At last pay application submitted by the contractor, Robarge suggested the city hold back $90,000 in the event they wouldn’t meet the schedule. He said the delay will cause additional construction engineering and other work on an hourly basis. Robarge presented the board with an amendment to Commonwealth’s agreement for an additional $50,000.
Mayor Phil Jenkins asked for confirmation the city would not be responsible for that additional cost.
“At this point, the contractor is in violation of the schedule as presented and signed by them,” Robarge said, adding the $50,000 could be taken from the $90,000 he advised the city to hold back.
As of today, the contractor will be charged $1,000 per day and, once they move into March, it will be $2,000 per day until they are substantially complete.
HUMAN RESOURCES CONSULTATION
The board approved an agreement with Starfish Leadership for human resources work from Feb. 17 through Jan. 31, 2021.
Jenkins said the company did an analysis and came up with some recommendations, adding a representative from Starfish will be on site on Wednesdays and available via phone for a total of 15 hours per week. Jenkins said they’ll be giving assistance on re-writing the employee policy handbook, COBRA administration, etc.
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight said he felt it was “essential for letting us get our hands around what should have been in place as far as processes and procedures and being able to manage due dates.”
“Any sizable company has an HR manager,” Knight added.
Jenkins said the service costs $4,500 a month and officials can review the process to see how it’s going.
After the meeting, Knight was asked about concerns the former clerk-treasurer had about contracting out human resources work, to the point of hiring legal representation over it.
“Other cities our same size have designated human resources managers and there’s a distinct delineation between roles and responsibilities and we think that’s a better match for what our city needs compared to way it’s been managed in the past,” Knight said.
He added he’s found the duties don’t have to be confined to the clerk-treasurer and there are distinct differences. He said there are too many responsibilities and deadlines giving rise to clerical errors if there isn't a split in the duties.
“We needed to give our employees better access to someone who can answer questions about workmen’s comp, open enrollment or COBRA and this person has the expertise and background,” he said.
CO-LOCATOR AGREEMENT
The board approved a co-locator agreement between the city and the 9-1-1 emergency dispatch center to install emergency dispatch equipment on the water tower at NorthWood High School. An antennae, a small storage unit and a generator are part of the project. Jenkins said the city will provide the electricity and, in return, will be able to use the generator.
Jenkins said they also had to get consent from the school since it’s on their property. The equipment is expected to be installed in the fall.
WALNUT STREET/ALLEY PAVING
Also approved was the bid document for repaving Walnut Street and alleys downtown, as well as authorizing publication for the bid document. Jenkins said they’d be repaving the lot by John’s Butcher Shop, adding a dumpster and repaving the alleys in that northwest quadrant.
The engineer requested the bids be returned by 3:30 p.m. March 23.
“This is part of our effort to get alley more pedestrian friendly,” Jenkins said.
LEPRECHAUN CHASE & LEAP
Michelle Engbrecht was present representing the upcoming Leprechaun Chase for the Mental Health Task Force. She said one change to their request is they’re taking registrations the day of the event at the library.
The event will be held at 7 a.m. March 14 and the parking lot will be closed until noon. She said that as of Monday, there were 200 participants. Engbrecht said they also need access to power for the arch at the start and finish line. The request also asked for three police officers for safety. She was told the officers were lined up and they’d work on the electricity issue.
In other business, board members:
• Approved the route for David’s Run for Autism from 7 a.m. to noon May 2.
• Set a public hearing for the presentation of the preliminary report for the Water Improvement Project for March 9.
• Approved conference requests for street and water/ wastewater department employees.
