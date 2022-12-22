NAPPANEE — Nappanee will open a warming shelter if conditions warrant and there are power outages.
Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins issued a statement Thursday morning saying that if a warming shelter is opened, the details on location and hours will be shared with the local media, on the city's website (www.nappanee.org) and on social media.
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Elkhart County from 4 p.m. today through 1 p.m. Saturday.
"The City of Nappanee is taking this storm seriously and is closely monitoring the situation and collaborating with our staff and the Elkhart County Emergency Management on steps to take to keep everyone safe," the statement reads.
The National Weather Service Northern Indiana's website https://www.weather.gov/iwx/ will have the latest updates.
In the event of an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency questions, call 574-773-4111.