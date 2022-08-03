NAPPANEE — In a record breaking short meeting for Nappanee City Council on Monday, Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight reported that the Department of Natural Resources inspected South Park and gave it a good report.
“It should be fully operational soon — the restrooms are really close to being finished,” he said.
Knight said the DNR inspector said there were a couple of things to fix to make the park more accessible, like adding an extension on tables, for example, but nothing major.
Knight also reported this past weekend was the first where the new facilities out at Wellfield Park were used — the concessions stand and restrooms.
“People were walking by saying, ‘this is awesome’,” Knight said.
Kudos for storm cleanup
Council Member Amy Rosa, acting as deputy mayor for this meeting in Mayor Jenkins absence, complimented the cooperation she observed in the aftermath of the storm.
“It was incredible work with the city and NIPSCO,” Rosa said. “Nappanee was hit hard last week and the teamwork on the cleanup was amazing. Neighbors were coming out and helping neighbors too—great job Nappanee!”
Council Member Ben Leavitt added, “It was a great effort by Brent (Warren) and his team at the street department and everyone who pitched in to help, as well as the citizens.”
In other business, the council approved the accounts payable vouchers.