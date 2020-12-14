NAPPANEE — The parents of two boys are using this Christmas season to guide their youngsters to be charitable and caring.
The boys, Isaiah and Israel Jenkins, 9 and 7 years old, started a paper route about a year ago “to earn some extra cash,” Isaiah said.
Their dad, Travis Jenkins, helps the boys on their weekly route in Nappanee. When they started it, he and his wife Kayla told the boys they needed to put $2 from each paycheck into savings and use $1 from each check for tithing. They split the pay they receive, so each boy receives $11 a week for delivering to 200 homes.
They’ve saved up $110 for tithing and are now ready to bless someone else with that money. Not sure where to turn, Travis stopped in at Open Door in Nappanee where City Council member Denny Miller was volunteering. Travis explained he wanted it to be more of a hands-on donation so it would be more meaningful for the boys, so Miller said he’d put him in contact with Jon Andrews with Family Christian Development Center.
Miller told The Goshen News, “I was proud that parents are still trying to teach their children to do good and to put others before themselves.”
The boys candidly admitted they’re putting the money aside “because Dad made us,” but they also said it “felt good” knowing their hard work is going to help another family. When asked if they had this particular cause in mind when they started setting aside their money, Travis responded.
“I had Christmas in mind,” he said. “I wanted the boys to do something with the money where they could directly see how it feels to give.”
They’ve been in contact with Jon Andrews, program director of Family Christian Development Center, as he works to find a family whose Christmas they can help make brighter.
HEARTWARMING
Andrews said when he heard what the boys wanted to do, “It really grabbed my heart.”
“I was a paper boy in days of old,” he said, working his own paper route from fourth to seventh grade and coincidentally delivered papers to Denny Miller’s house.
“So, to have a dad reach out whose boys have a paper route — well, it really grabbed my heart,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure it happens.”
Andrews said he has a family in mind and explained, “We’re really protective of our guests.”
Andrews said they learned years ago that blessing a family in need can create uncomfortable feelings if not carried out with sensitivity to those feelings.
“So, it may not be face-to-face; we’ll probably have the boys drop items off at the center and the parents can pick them up. We’re waiting for lists,” Andrews said.
PUTTING IN EFFORT
Israel said doing the shopping for gifts would be harder than just donating money, “because we don’t know what they want.” Asked what they’d personally prefer to purchase, both boys quickly answered “race cars,” because they feel confident someone their age would like that.
If it were food they were buying, it’d be pizza hands down, the young men said, because the believe all kids like pizza.
Isaiah and Israel are glad they’ll be getting a list since they don’t know the family; they’re not sure what they’d like. They’re OK with just dropping off the gifts at FCDC, too, they said.
When asked if they’ll continue their paper route and tithing, Isaiah again honestly said, “Dad’s going to make us, so yes, we’ll keep doing it!”
Travis said sometimes the boys have a bad day and talk about quitting the route and he told them they can, as long as both of them agree. Israel said he’s usually the one encouraging his brother to keep going.
The route is a family affair as mom Kayla helps wrap the papers. Only little sister Elizabeth is not involved, yet in the two Nappanee Elementary students’ first business venture.
Kayla said the whole family is, “excited to bless another family if we can.”
The boys realize their parents work harder than they do, and with the $8 a week left over each has after saving and tithing, they’re allowed to buy what they want.
“I tell them with the paper route they can buy things I wouldn’t buy for them,” Travis said.
Both Isaiah and Israel agreed when the time comes and they have children of their own, they’ll follow their parents’ example.
“If they do any jobs, I’d make them do it, too,” Isaiah said.
Travis said he’s proud of his sons but didn’t think what the boys are doing was all that newsworthy. Miller and Andrews thought otherwise.
“It’s nice to hear and see people doing good things in our community,” Miller said. “Travis would probably tell you his children didn’t do this to be recognized. They are leading by example.”
Andrews said, “I hear a whole lot about this generation of kids and all they’re doing wrong. We need to raise up those who are doing good things.”
