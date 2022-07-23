NAPPANEE — Straight-line winds caused damage and power outages across Michiana, but especially in Nappanee early Saturday morning. And more rounds of storms are anticipated to hit the area over the next 36 hours.
The high winds caused an especially harrowing moment for Syracuse residents Jeremy Doerr, his wife Michelle and daughter Kendra.
Doerr explained, “We were heading to Bloomington to move my daughter out of her house. We were driving west down U.S. 6 when the light rain turned into a windy storm. I told my wife and daughter that it looked like we were driving into a Black Death of a storm because it looked so dark.
“I was worried about the trailer flipping in the wind and I thought I would pull into Beer and Slabaugh and hide from the wind, but we didn’t make it. I didn’t see the trailer flip, but I knew what it was. Not only did it flip into the eastbound lane, it kept going that direction. When it flipped it pulled my truck sideways so we were sliding down 6 sideways and my truck shot down into the ditch. As the truck stopped we rocked up on the two left wheels and then back down on all four.”
The Doerrs had just lost their niece, Cassandra Doerr, in a one-vehicle crash in Warsaw a week ago, he stated, adding, “So everybody was rattled a little more than what we would have been.”
Police were busy elsewhere, Doerr stated in a text, so they were on their own directing traffic. The trailer was obscuring a lane.
“We even recovered the truck and trailer ourselves because towing companies were busy,” Doerr said. “When we flipped the trailer back over, I was able to slowly pull it home. It’s probably totaled, but we are OK.”
MORE STORMS
Hannah Carpenter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, said Saturday afternoon that the Goshen area has a slight risk for severe weather tonight, the worst of that being damaging winds. Those storms are not expected until 11 p.m. or later. The storms will be similar to the ones that erupted Saturday morning.
Sunday’s weather poses a slight risk with damaging winds again being the greatest threat, she said. Isolated hail is also possible.
Carpenter said the NWS is expecting multiple rounds of showers and storms for the next 36 hours or so. She suggests people find a way to receive reports that will alert them at night of severe storms.
On a positive note, the storms and continued cloud cover dropped temperatures. “We’re not getting quite as hot as initially forecasted,” she said.
As for Saturday morning’s storms, there was hail reported in Dekalb, Steuben, Marshall and Allen counties. The NWS had reports of golf ball-sized hail near New Haven in Allen County.
Rain gauges in Elkhart County recorded 1.39 inches in Goshen, 1.74 inches in Elkhart and 2.14 inches in Jimtown.
Wind had a major impact on the area, especially in Nappanee.
On Nappanee’s Facebook page, city officials reported a wind gust of 90 mph at 7 a.m. Carpenter said the NWS could not confirm that.
There was widespread damage in Nappanee though, she said.
There were several reports of tree damage around the Plymouth area and more just east of Winamac.
“We don’t have a ton of reports around Goshen,” she said.
In Kosciusko County, near James Lake, there was a gust of 73 mph recorded.
Carpenter said there was no rotation indicated on radar. The NWS is attributing damage to straight-line winds.