NAPPANEE — Nappanee Open Door celebrated 50 years of service to the Wa-Nee community Saturday evening, August 13, with a dinner at DalMar Dining Hall.
Invited guests included current officers, board members, volunteers, and past volunteers. Approximately 40 people attended.
Nappanee Open Door operates as a Not For Profit 501c3 organization at 292 South Main St., the former Nappanee Train Depot. It serves the Wa-Nee community, which includes the City of Nappanee and Town of Wakarusa, and surrounding townships. They offer food, rental, utility, and clothes assistance for those in need.
Nappanee Open Door has been able to provide these services by the generous support of local individuals, churches, businesses, service organizations, and municipalities who donated funds, and held food drives, and the many individuals who have volunteered their time and talents over the past 50 years. Nappanee Open Door looks forward to continuing this service for many years into the future.
A proclamation was presented from Phil Jenkins, Mayor, City of Nappanee, proclaiming October 2022 as OPEN DOOR MONTH in the City of Nappanee, and urging all citizens to support the mission of Nappanee Open Door in helping our neighbors in need through volunteering and donating our time, talents, and treasures, to the betterment of our community.