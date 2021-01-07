NAPPANEE — Brent Warren, city street superintendent, told council members earlier this week at the first meeting of the New Year that his department was still picking up brush after the weekend ice storms.
Warren said normally they’re no longer picking up brush this time of year but, with the damage from the storm, he figures they’ll be doing so this week and into next.
“We ask the residents to get the brush to the curb,” he said Monday.
The council only had a couple of items of business to start the New Year. They approved having The Goshen News and Warsaw Times-Union as official publications for legal advertisements for 2021. The council also approved a resolution setting mileage reimbursement rates at .56 cents for 2021. Mayor Phil Jenkins said that was 1½ cents less than 2020.
The council also approved a transfer of funds — a “straggler,” according to Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight — in the amount of $29.06. The council allowed it in lieu of documentation, which Knight said he’d provide at the next meeting but wanted to be able to get it cleaned up for closing out the year.
In other business, council:
• Heard that boring is being done on the water main project from Elm to Clark streets and they’re working on installing the new main. Once it is, it will be tested.
• Heard that the next council meeting will be Jan. 19 due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The mayor will give his State of the City address and have new 2021 appointments. There will also be a public hearing on the confirmatory resolution for the LFM/In Tech tax abatement.
Elkhart officials begin Christmas tree collection
ELKHART — The Forestry Division of Elkhart’s Buildings & Grounds Department is now collecting live Christmas trees curbside. The collection will continue through Jan. 15.
Residents may also drop off trees at the following locations:
- Northside Middle School parking lot
- Pierre Moran Pavilion
- Riverview Park parking lot
- Westside Middle School parking lot
Residents are asked to remove all ornaments and decorations, and to remove Christmas trees from the stand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.