Nappanee officials, residents respond to BMV announcement

NAPPANEE — Nappanee City officials were unaware that the State of Indiana was considering closing the Nappanee Bureau of Motor Vehicles license branch until after a press release started circulating about a public hearing to be held on the matter.
Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins said he first heard the news from the City Attorney Brian Hoffer. Jenkins said he double checked his email but found, “I was never contacted about this. I need to call down to the state and ask how this happens without the mayor being notified.”
“I recommend as many people as can attend the public hearing to do so, or if they can’t attend send written comments to BMV.com and let them know how they feel,” Jenkins advised.
The mayor was asked what impact the potential closing would have on the city.
“It would have a devastating impact,” Jenkins said. “So many depend on the BMV on a monthly basis and to ask the Amish population to travel 15 miles or more by bike or buggy is not right. So many transactions happen at the BMV every week for businesses and individuals — to lose this in a community like ours would be detrimental.”
Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Jeff Kitson said he first heard they were having a meeting about a month ago when they called to reserve meeting space at the Nappanee Center.
“But they didn’t specify what the meeting was about so I didn’t know until I saw the press release,” Kitson said. “This is going to be a grave concern for Nappanee and adjoining counties — people come from all over to our BMV. When they went down to just two days a week it put a hamstring on locals but we can’t afford to lose our BMV.”
He said the Amish community is very supportive of the BMV and utilize it for ID cards, buggy plates and trailer plates.
“Many have businesses with cargo trailers that need plates, too, so this is going to affect so many people negatively,” Kitson added. “I think of the young people who get permits there — we need to have this open as it serves all areas of Elkhart County.”
Kitson shared he knew of a circumstance where someone living in South Bend came to the Nappanee BMV because it wasn’t so busy and liked the town and decided to move there.
“I think the state needs to look into and understand where we are,” he said. “We need and support our BMV. Don’t take it away.”
He also cautioned residents to be kind to the BMV employees as it is not their decision and to come to the meeting on Tuesday with facts and rationales why they need to keep the license branch and not just with frustrations.
“We need to do everything we can to influence them in the right way — don’t come with both barrels blazing,” he said. “For us, it’s not going to be a great day if the BMV closes.”
Customers’ Reactions
The reaction of customers at the license branch was similar — no one wanted to see the license branch closed.
Cynthia Beehler of Nappanee just left the BMV office and said she heard about the potential closing on the news.
“I want them to keep it here — we need this service,” she said, adding if it gets closed, “We’ll have to drive far and take off work.”
Having a motor vehicles branch in Nappanee “is convenient — you just go in and get it taken care of quickly.”
Beehler wasn’t aware of the public hearing but said, “I don’t feel the government ever does what I want but I hope they keep it open.”
Kathy Watkins and Ashley Fennell visited the Nappanee branch on their lunch hour. Both women live and work in Nappanee and like being able to go in on their lunch hour and renew their licenses.
“I disagree with it,” Watkins said of the potential decision to close and added they needed the local service. “People don’t have time to go to Goshen or Elkhart.”
Fennell agreed with this point.
“This is going to affect a lot of people who’ll have to drive out of town and especially the Amish community!” she said. “Goshen is not easy to get to by buggy.”
Fennell was also concerned about the elderly living in the area or in nursing homes.
Lester Helmuth from the Amish community who lives south west of Nappanee came walking into the parking lot. He was not aware closing the branch was on the table. He said how much it impacts him will depend where it goes. But he said regardless, he’d likely have to pay to hire a taxi to take him to a license branch where now he can get there by bike or buggy.
Having to hire a driver would be an added expense and he said he’d rather it stayed open in Nappanee. Helmuth was there to get his ID renewed.
“We just need to continue to reach out and plead our case,” Jenkins said. “I want to offer them if there’s anything we can do as a city to help keep it, we’re willing.”