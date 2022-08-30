NAPPANEE — Nappanee is in a strong financial position — that was the conclusion made by Jeff Rowe of Baker Tilly at a special meeting which took place Monday night with Nappanee Council and Nappanee Redevelopment Commission members.
Mayor Phil Jenkins explained the purpose of the meeting was “to get a look at the comprehensive financial situation, bring everyone together to examine the tools the city has, upcoming projects and have a general discussion."
"I’m glad to see some members of the public here,” Jenkins said.
Rowe began the presentation and commended city officials for bringing the council and redevelopment commission together. He said the city goes through this comprehensive financial plan annually and that it looks at where the city has been, where it is currently and where it’s headed.
He said doing so helps “expand horizons as you go through the budget process, which looks one year out — this analysis looks ahead for the next several years.”
They first looked at assessed values and circuit breaker over the past ten years and Nappanee has had increased assessed valuations — “the upward trend is positive”, he said, but explained that usually corresponds with a decreasing or maintaining tax rate. In 2012 the city’s ending cash balance was $5.6 million and in 2021 it was $14.7 million.
Rowe also showed several slides comparing Nappanee to other cities of the same size in several categories, including assessed values — Nappanee was above average compared to the others, above average in circuit breaker, close to the highest in tax levy and about average in tax rates.
“The city has been able to manage its tax rate, control spending or increase assessed valuation,” he said about that all shows.
When it comes to debt, the city has very little in funds supported by property tax and per capita. In utilities, however, Nappanee had the highest compared to other communities but Rowe said that was not surprising, largely because Nappanee made the decision to do all the Combined Sewer Overflow projects at once because by doing so they were able to get “very attractive financing and a large grant. Even though the city took on a lot of debt, the city is way ahead of other communities that will have to do the same.”
In the cash balances category Nappanee is the highest, but he said there’s a plan to spend some down “while still keeping a prudent reserve”.
Rowe shared the city has $33.6 million in capital improvement plans for 2022-2026, some of which have begun, including paving projects of $1.9 million in 2022 and anticipated $523,000 per year in 2023-2026 and the Wellfield Park project at $2.6 million with $1 million coming from TIF(Tax Increment Financing) the school system also contributed $1 million.
In 2023 a new fire station is planned with an $11 million bond and $1.8 million in TIF and the US 6 airport passing lane with $1.8 million in TIF. In 2024 a park maintenance building is planned with a cost of $1.5 million paid for with cash on hand and Dietrich Building façade at $1 million in TIF funds.
Rowe said if the city were to spend 100% of its budget, which it historically never does, there’d be a shortfall of $285,000 a year in the general fund after the projected capital projects. At the end of 2021 the $14.7 million cash balance included $7.1 million in the general fund, which equals 141% of the annual operating expenses — well above the 15% minimum threshold recommended. Rowe said they tend to recommend 15-50% cash reserve.
But that cash reserve will be less if the city does the projects using pay as you go and he offered suggestions as to how to reduce the projected decreases. He said the parks budget has had a surplus so they could shift some of that surplus to the general fund.
They could also use Local Option Income to help pay for the fire station, could reduce or delay projects, consider establishing a park district, which would enable them to charge a separate levy to pay for capital park projects, utilize TIF to pay for eligible projects or utilize Major Moves, Riverboat, Cumulative Capital Improvements or Cumulative Capital Development funds.
He said they could also have the utilities pay an in-lieu-of-taxes payment to the city, but Rowe admitted that could create a need for rate increases. He also suggested the city could charge a fee for trash and/or recycling, gaining the city $360,000 a year, freeing that EDIT (Economic Development Income Tax) money up for capital projects. Clerk Treasurer Jeff Knight said the city is on its last year of the current contract and the cost for 2023 will be $420,000.
“That was a decision made by a previous administration when the property tax cap took effect(To pay for trash collection with EDIT funds versus charging residents)," Jenkins said. "We’ll keep it in as long as we can but it is something we’re always looking at.”
Rowe finished his part of the presentation by providing an overview statement.
“The city continues to be in very strong financial cash position,” he said.
Residential TIF’s
Heidi Amspaugh of Baker Tilly took over the presentation — she works with the city and the Redevelopment Commission on Tax Increment Finance (TIF) issues. She said TIF has been a great resource for the city.
She went through the basics of TIF’s saying when one is created, the base assessed value stays with the city and other entities but any new assessed value goes 100% to the redevelopment commission to be used in the TIF area. She explained that in 2018 the state decided to allow residential housing TIF’s, possibly because it was getting hard to get developers.
The state adopted the resolution in 2019 and amended it in 2020. To qualify to create a residential TIF the average housing growth for the previous three calendar years must be less than 1% of the total number of homes in the city/town or the area is designated as an economic development area. The affected school corporation must adopt a resolution approving the residential TIF and additional public hearings must take place.
Amspaugh said they are talking to two developers now about the possibility of establishing a residential TIF — one is Phase II of Paddlebrook (Jackson St. and CR 1350), which is expected to have about 40 homes with a price of about $400,000 and the other is near Wellfield Park and is expected to have about 45 homes with a price of about $450,000. She said it takes a lot of homes at a high value to make the TIF worthwhile.
“You all should know that you’re in really good hand as far as having folks who really care about financial planning and looking ahead and being wise with spending,” Amspaugh concluded.
Jenkins pointed out if they do a residential TIF it would take the redevelopment commission, the school board and the council coming together before they could even bond.
“We have many more projects that we have funding for — it’s just a matter of how much a city like Nappanee can do to increase quality of life for residents with the funding we do have,” he said.
Knight said the city has decided to keep cash reserves at 50% but at some time you have to spend some money so residents don’t question why you’re not using the money they gave you.
“So we’ve started to use some cash reserves to do pay as you go projects and TIF’s been a big part of what we’ve used,” Knight said.
Knight gave some examples of projects and mentioned water lines in the city have been there since 1890’s. The mayor mentioned federal regulations the city has to comply with, too.
“Every municipality is facing the same issues as Nappanee and it takes teamwork between departments, the school board, city and state representatives — the more we work together the better we will be,” he said.
The mayor thanked everyone for coming.
“The more we understand city finances the better off we’ll be able to provide for our children and grandchildren," he added. "The foundation has been laid by a lot of people previously who had been good stewards.”