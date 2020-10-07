NAPPANEE — Mayor Phil Jenkins told the City Council on Monday night that he and Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight went back and trimmed the budget from the first reading to get it completely balanced.
The $10.1 million proposed 2021 budget that was passed on first reading at the last council meeting was over by $175,473 in the general fund. Paige Sansone, the city’s financial and budget advisor with Baker Tilly, said at the last meeting that she wasn’t too concerned about that because the city was in good financial shape and could use cash reserves to cover the overage but cautioned against doing so regularly.
Jenkins prepared a memo for the council with his recommended cuts to the budget to get it balanced and some options for additional cuts if the council wanted to do more.
The largest line item to be cut from the general budget was $100,000 for refuse collection, which was reflected in the budget twice — once in the Board of Works budget and also in the Economic Development Income Tax funds. They reflected that item in both places so the council could decide how they wanted to fund it.
Also removed was $45,000 in capital outlays for improvements at City Hall, improvements which could either be done this year or in 2022. Jenkins said Knight was able to go back to the cleaning contractors for City Hall and Main Street Suites and get a two-year contract that can be paid out of Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, resulting in budget cuts of $18,000 for City Hall and $6,000 for Main Street Suites.
Jenkins said another $12,000 can be cut from the mayor’s budget if the director of community outreach is made exempt from overtime and for furniture, fixtures and equipment. Finally, because fireworks didn’t happen this year, the $12,000 cost can be carried over to pay for fireworks in 2021. Those cuts result in a total of $193,000, a surplus of $17,527 in general budget.
Jenkins said an additional $127,000 could be cut by eliminating one of the three proposed firefighter paramedic positions ($95,000) and reducing the longevity pay to $100 ($32,000) for a surplus of $144,527.
The street department was over budget by $16,366, which could be balanced by reducing health insurance by that amount. The parks department budget was over by $38,122, which could be reduced by part-time office work creating a savings of $3,268 and reducing building improvements with a savings of $34,854.
The mayor reminded the council that they can reduce the budget after it is published but it can’t be increased.
Councilwoman Anna Huff asked if the 2% across-the-board raise for employees was left as it was. A couple of council members suggested a salary freeze at the last meeting or only giving raises to police, fire and EMS.
Jenkins said the budget still reflected the raise for everyone but, he said, “That doesn’t mean everyone is getting it — we’re going to have further discussions about that and maybe have it based on evaluations.”
Councilman Todd Nunemaker, who was advocating for the salary freeze, asked how much that amounted to in the general budget and was told roughly $50,000.
The newest councilperson, David Kauffman, said he agreed with taking the cuts from the top where the mayor suggested and asked EMS Chief Jim Sumpter if three new firefighter paramedics would even be possible for the entire year.
Sumpter said it was likely they wouldn’t have all three positions filled for the entire year and he hoped that would happen by year’s end.
Councilwoman Amy Rosa said she agreed with Kauffman about taking paramedic and longevity cuts off the table. Councilman Denny Miller asked the ratio of employees receiving $200 longevity pay versus $100 and was told just less than half.
Nunemaker made the motion to approve the proposed 2021 budget with the changes outlined in the mayor’s memo with the exclusion of the optional cuts. With those changes, the new total amount of the budget is $9.9 million ($9,890,800). The tax rate will be $1.5380 per $100 of assessed value.
Prior to the second reading a public hearing was held and there were no comments from the public.
The budget passed unanimously on second reading. The third and final reading is set for Oct. 19.
Water infrastructure/rate update
Jeff Rowe, of Baker Tilly, was present virtually and updated the council on the status of the water infrastructure project and funding, which includes replacing water mains that are more than 100 years old and the new water tank at the airport.
Rowe told the council that the project, which has been in the works for some time, is part of the asset management plan and prior to that was part of the capital projects plans. He said the city has bids in hand and the project is estimated to cost $6.5 million. Rowe added that it will be funded through the State Revolving Fund (SRF) and one of the highlights of that program is it qualifies under the lead line replacement program, which qualifies for 2% interest and allows the city up to 0% with no additional impact to rates, allowing the city to do more with the money and add lead line projects at no additional cost.
Rowe said they should close on bonds and financing before the end of the year. Baker Tilly is working with the city to finalize financial plans and he said that knowing the project is on the horizon, there is a need for rate increase on the water side.
Rowe said they’re looking at all options, including cash on hand, terms of the bond, etc., to minimize the rate increases and spread them out over multiple years “being considerate of the economic times we’re in.”
He said they’re still working on it and hope to have a final rate recommendation by the November meeting. A public hearing on the rate ordinance will be held before adopting it.
Both the mayor and Rowe emphasized that the water utility and wastewater utility are two separate entities. The last increase on the water side was in 2010. The wastewater increase five years ago supported the sewer and this increase would support the water utility.
“In the water utility realm, 10 years is quite some time to go without an increase,” Rowe said. “The city has done a great job managing the utility but the city has also seen growth and has been able to hold rates — but at this point there will be a need to adjust rates.”
The mayor said they’re also working with the Redevelopment Commission since some of the improvements are in the TIF district as a means to reduce the impact to rates.
In other business, council:
• Passed a resolution amending the zoning ordinance to remove a requirement to create a minor subdivision when the city is purchasing parcels for a public project, saving the city time and money. They’re forwarding the resolution to the plan commission to hold a public hearing on the change.
• Heard the state is relaxing requirements on CARES Act funds and they just learned all first responder pay from March 1 to Dec. 30 can be reimbursed.
• Heard Ind. 19 between Moore Road and 1100 North will be closed for 20 days.
